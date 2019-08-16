UFC 241 DFS: Best DraftKings daily Fantasy MMA picks for Cormier vs. Miocic 2

Daniel Cormier will be making his second defense of the UFC Heavyweight Championship on Saturday night in Anaheim when he takes on Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. It's a rematch of a fight last July in which Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round to win the title, becoming a two-division champion since he also held the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Fellow MMA legends Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz, who will fight at welterweight, also top the UFC 241 fight card. Cormier is the Vegas favorite and could be a popular pick in UFC 241 DFS lineups on Saturday. However, with 12 fights on the card and 24 fighters making up the pool, you'll want to find balance as you build your six-fighter UFC DFS roster. So before you make your UFC 241 DFS picks, be sure to see the UFC DFS lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 156, McClure was all over Cyril Gane. The result: Gane submitted Raphael Pessoa late in the first round, and anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on UFC 241.

We can tell you McClure is high on Sodiq Yusuff ($9,300 on DraftKings), who is 9-1 and riding a four-fight win streak. Yusuff will fight Gabriel Benitez in a featherweight bout on the main card on Saturday night. It's his third fight in the UFC since beating Mike Davis in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series and he's showed well in his first two matches.

Yusuff will be pushing the pace as a striker and seeking to capitalize on his power. He's landed 5.57 significant strikes per minute in his two UFC bouts, and five of his nine wins have come by knockout. Benitez was knocked out in the first round by Andre Fili back in 2015 and could be at risk of going down early again at UFC Anaheim.

McClure is also rostering Nate Diaz ($7,900), an MMA legend with wins over Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone and Gray Maynard. It's been nearly three years since we last saw Diaz in the ring, when he lost a majority decision in his rematch with McGregor. He was originally supposed to return to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 in November, but Poirier had to back out.

Now the 34-year-old has a lot to prove in his return. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist has 12 wins by submission in his career, including nine in the UFC. However, he's a capable striker who will try to use his reach to make the 4.64 significant strikes he lands per minute to Pettis' 2.87 count.

