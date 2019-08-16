UFC 241 fight card -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Complete guide, odds, start time, PPV price,
Everything you need to know ahead of the rematch from Anaheim, California, on Saturday night
It's time to go back to Cali for the UFC. The organization returns to Anaheim, California, on Saturday night for UFC 241 from the Honda Center in the first event in the area since the canceled UFC 233 event in January. And did UFC ever make it up to southern California with arguably its biggest card of 2019 to date.
In the main event, Stipe Miocic attempts to reclaim the heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier. Then-light heavyweight champ Cormier returned to heavyweight and won their first meeting at UFC 226 last July by knockout in the first round. The loss snapped Miocic's record-breaking run of three successful defenses of the heavyweight belt.
Cormier has teased retirement for some time and there's a sense any fight could be the last time fans see "DC" compete in the Octagon, though a possible trilogy fight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could always bait him back for one last stand.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete breakdown of UFC 241 at the 45:31 mark below.
That's not all. Fans also get to witness the return of Nate Diaz to the Octagon after a three-year absence when he takes on former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in a showdown at 170 pounds. Plus, former middleweight title contender Yoel Romero takes on the fast rising Brazilian prospect Paulo Costa in a featured main card bout.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Anaheim keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 241 PPV event.
UFC 241 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
Live stream: ESPN+ | PPV Price: $59.99 with ESPN+ subscription, $79.99 start a new account
UFC 241 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Daniel Cormier (c) -145
Stipe Miocic +125
Heavyweight title
Anthony Pettis -135
Nate Diaz +115
Welterweight
Yoel Romero -145
Paulo Costa +125
Middleweight
Sodiq Yusuff -270
Gabriel Benitez +220
Bantamweight
Ian Heinisch -145
Derek Brunson +125
Middleweight
Devonte Smith -1000
Khama Worthy +655
Lightweight
Cory Sandhagen -200
Raphael Assuncao +170
Bantamweight
Manny Bermudez -150
Casey Kenney +130
Bantamweight
|Drakkar Klose -170
|Christos Giagos +145
|Lightweight
Hannah Cifers -280
Jodie Esquibel +230
Women's strawweight
|Kyung Ho Kang -200
Brandon Davis +170
Bantamweight
Shana Dobson -130
Sabina Mazo +110
Women's flyweight
