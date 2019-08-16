UFC 241 fight card -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Complete guide, odds, start time, PPV price,

It's time to go back to Cali for the UFC. The organization returns to Anaheim, California, on Saturday night for UFC 241 from the Honda Center in the first event in the area since the canceled UFC 233 event in January. And did UFC ever make it up to southern California with arguably its biggest card of 2019 to date.

In the main event, Stipe Miocic attempts to reclaim the heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier. Then-light heavyweight champ Cormier returned to heavyweight and won their first meeting at UFC 226 last July by knockout in the first round. The loss snapped Miocic's record-breaking run of three successful defenses of the heavyweight belt.

Cormier has teased retirement for some time and there's a sense any fight could be the last time fans see "DC" compete in the Octagon, though a possible trilogy fight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could always bait him back for one last stand.

That's not all. Fans also get to witness the return of Nate Diaz to the Octagon after a three-year absence when he takes on former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in a showdown at 170 pounds. Plus, former middleweight title contender Yoel Romero takes on the fast rising Brazilian prospect Paulo Costa in a featured main card bout.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Anaheim keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 241 PPV event.

UFC 241 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Live stream: ESPN+ | PPV Price: $59.99 with ESPN+ subscription, $79.99 start a new account

UFC 241 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Daniel Cormier (c) -145 Stipe Miocic +125 Heavyweight title Anthony Pettis -135 Nate Diaz +115 Welterweight Yoel Romero -145 Paulo Costa +125 Middleweight Sodiq Yusuff -270 Gabriel Benitez +220 Bantamweight Ian Heinisch -145 Derek Brunson +125 Middleweight Devonte Smith -1000 Khama Worthy +655 Lightweight Cory Sandhagen -200 Raphael Assuncao +170 Bantamweight Manny Bermudez -150 Casey Kenney +130 Bantamweight Drakkar Klose -170 Christos Giagos +145 Lightweight Hannah Cifers -280 Jodie Esquibel +230 Women's strawweight Kyung Ho Kang -200 Brandon Davis +170 Bantamweight Shana Dobson -130 Sabina Mazo +110 Women's flyweight

UFC 241 countdown

UFC 241 features

