UFC 241 fight card -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Complete guide, odds, start time, schedule, date
Everything you need to know ahead of the rematch from Anaheim, California, on Saturday night
It's time to go back to Cali for the UFC. The organization returns to Anaheim, California, on Saturday night for UFC 241 from the Honda Center in the first event in the area since the canceled UFC 233 event in January. And did UFC ever make it up to southern California with arguably its biggest card of 2019 to date.
In the main event, Stipe Miocic attempts to reclaim the heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier. Then-light heavyweight champ Cormier returned to heavyweight and won their first meeting at UFC 226 last July by knockout in the first round. The loss snapped Miocic's record-breaking run of three successful defenses of the heavyweight belt.
Cormier has teased retirement for some time and there's a sense any fight could be the last time fans see "DC" compete in the Octagon, though a possible trilogy fight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could always bait him back for one last stand.
The co-main event sees Nate Diaz return to the cage for the first time since August 2016 when he lost his rematch with Conor McGregor. Standing across the Octagon will be former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis, who returned to welterweight with a Performance of the Night knockout of Stephen Thompson in March.
Top 10 middleweights also square off on the main card with Yoel Romero looking to rebound from a narrow split decision loss to Robert Whittaker when he takes on Paulo Costa. The undefeated Costa has never been past the second round in his career and has scored four knockouts in his four UFC bouts.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Anaheim keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 241 PPV event.
UFC 241 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 241 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Daniel Cormier (c) -145
Stipe Miocic +125
Heavyweight title
Anthony Pettis -130
Nate Diaz +110
Welterweight
Yoel Romero -150
Paulo Costa +130
Middleweight
Sodiq Yusuff -280
Gabriel Benitez +230
Bantamweight
Ian Heinisch -150
Derek Brunson +130
Middleweight
Devonte Smith -750
Khama Worthy +525
Lightweight
Cory Sandhagen -200
Raphael Assuncao +170
Bantamweight
Manny Bermudez -125
Casey Kenney +105
Bantamweight
|Drakkar Klose -165
|Christos Giagos +142
|Lightweight
Hannah Cifers -275
Jodie Esquibel +225
Women's strawweight
|Kyung Ho Kang -190
Brandon Davis +160
Bantamweight
Shana Dobson -120
Sabina Mazo +100
Women's flyweight
