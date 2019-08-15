UFC 241 fight card -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic odds, start time, schedule, date, complete guide

It's time to go back to Cali for the UFC. The organization returns to Anaheim, California, on Saturday night for UFC 241 from the Honda Center in the first event in the area since the canceled UFC 233 event in January. And did UFC ever make it up to southern California with arguably its biggest card of 2019 to date.

In the main event, Stipe Miocic attempts to reclaim the heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier. Then-light heavyweight champ Cormier returned to heavyweight and won their first meeting at UFC 226 last July by knockout in the first round. The loss snapped Miocic's record-breaking run of three successful defenses of the heavyweight belt.

Cormier has teased retirement for some time and there's a sense any fight could be the last time fans see "DC" compete in the Octagon, though a possible trilogy fight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could always bait him back for one last stand.

The co-main event sees Nate Diaz return to the cage for the first time since August 2016 when he lost his rematch with Conor McGregor. Standing across the Octagon will be former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis, who returned to welterweight with a Performance of the Night knockout of Stephen Thompson in March.

Top 10 middleweights also square off on the main card with Yoel Romero looking to rebound from a narrow split decision loss to Robert Whittaker when he takes on Paulo Costa. The undefeated Costa has never been past the second round in his career and has scored four knockouts in his four UFC bouts.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Anaheim keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 241 PPV event.

UFC 241 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 241 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Daniel Cormier (c) -145 Stipe Miocic +125 Heavyweight title Anthony Pettis -130 Nate Diaz +110 Welterweight Yoel Romero -150 Paulo Costa +130 Middleweight Sodiq Yusuff -280 Gabriel Benitez +230 Bantamweight Ian Heinisch -150 Derek Brunson +130 Middleweight Devonte Smith -750 Khama Worthy +525 Lightweight Cory Sandhagen -200 Raphael Assuncao +170 Bantamweight Manny Bermudez -125 Casey Kenney +105 Bantamweight Drakkar Klose -165 Christos Giagos +142 Lightweight Hannah Cifers -275 Jodie Esquibel +225 Women's strawweight Kyung Ho Kang -190 Brandon Davis +160 Bantamweight Shana Dobson -120 Sabina Mazo +100 Women's flyweight

