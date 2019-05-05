UFC 241 fight card: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic set for heavyweight title rematch in August

The biggest heavyweight fight of 2018 will get its rematch after all as UFC officially announced on Saturday that Daniel Cormier will defend his title against former champion Stipe Miocic on Aug. 17.

The fight, a rematch of Cormier's first-round knockout at UFC 226 last July, will headline UFC 241 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The news was first heavily rumored last week when negotiations for former champion and current WWE star Brock Lesnar stalled and led to his latest "retirement" from the sport.

Cormier (22-1, 1 NC) became just the second UFC fighter to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously (a club Amanda Nunes has subsequently joined) when he upset Miocic. Shortly after defending his heavyweight crown last November in a short turnaround against Derrick Lewis, Cormier was forced to vacate his 205-pound title.

The 40-year-old Cormier originally vowed to retire following his birthday in March but chose to extend his deadline following recent injuries.

Miocic (18-3) became the first UFC heavyweight champion to defend his title three times and has been critical of the promotion for not giving him an immediate rematch after losing to Cormier. Not only has Miocic, 36, remained inactive since the loss, he has spoken out against UFC's preference to reward Lesnar, fresh off a steroid suspension, with a title shot.