UFC 241 fight card -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic start time, odds, schedule, date, complete guide

Everything you need to know ahead of the rematch from Anaheim, California, on Saturday night

The UFC returns to Honda Center in Anaheim, California, for the first time since 2017 with UFC 241 on Saturday night. While a return to the venue was planned for UFC 233 on Jan. 26, the event was canceled without being able to find a suitable main event. But a strong card on paper should ease the sting for SoCal fans who missed out on a pay-per-view earlier this year.

In the main event, Stipe Miocic attempts to reclaim the heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier. Then-light heavyweight champ Cormier returned to heavyweight and won their first meeting at UFC 226 last July by knockout in the first round. The loss snapped Miocic's record-breaking run of three successful defenses of the heavyweight belt.

Cormier has teased retirement for some time and there's a sense any fight could be the last time fans see "DC" compete in the Octagon.

The co-main event sees Nate Diaz return to the cage for the first time since August 2016 when he lost his rematch with Conor McGregor. Standing across the Octagon will be former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis, who returned to welterweight with a Performance of the Night knockout of Stephen Thompson in March.

Top 10 middleweights also square off on the main card with Yoel Romero looking to rebound from a narrow split decision loss to Robert Whittaker when he takes on Paulo Costa. The undefeated Costa has never been past the second round in his career and has scored four knockouts in his four UFC bouts.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Anaheim keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 241 PPV event.

UFC 241 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 241 fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Daniel Cormier (c) -150

Stipe Miocic +130

Heavyweight title

Anthony Pettis -120

Nate Diaz +100

Welterweight

Yoel Romero -155

Paulo Costa +135

Middleweight

Sodiq Yusuff -360

Gabriel Benitez +280

Bantamweight

Ian Heinisch -190

Derek Brunson +160

Middleweight

Devonte Smith N/A

Khama Worthy N/A

Lightweight

Cory Sandhagen -160

Raphael Assuncao +140

Bantamweight

Manny Bermudez -125

Casey Kenney +105

Bantamweight

Drakkar Klose -200Christos Giagos +170Lightweight

Hannah Cifers -260

Jodie Esquibel +210

Women's strawweight

Kyung Ho Kang -180

Brandon Davis +150

Bantamweight

Shana Dobson -135

Sabina Mazo +115

Women's flyweight

