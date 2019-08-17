UFC 241 fight card -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Start time, prelims, complete guide, odds, PPV price

UFC fight cards don't get much bigger than this, and on Saturday night from Anaheim, California, the heavyweight title is back on the line. Emanating from the Honda Center, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will lock horns once again inside the Octagon in a title rematch fans have been waiting to see.

Cormier ended Miocic reign at heavyweight with a shocking first-round knockout in July 2018 and has maintained the strap with one defense against Derrick Lewis in November 2018. He has teased retirement for some time and there's a sense any fight could be the last time fans see "DC" compete in the Octagon, though a possible trilogy fight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could always bait him back for one last stand.

UFC 241 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Live stream: ESPN+ | PPV Price: $59.99 with ESPN+ subscription, $79.99 start a new account

UFC 241 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Daniel Cormier (c) -145 Stipe Miocic +125 Heavyweight title Anthony Pettis -135 Nate Diaz +115 Welterweight Yoel Romero -145 Paulo Costa +125 Middleweight Sodiq Yusuff -270 Gabriel Benitez +220 Bantamweight Ian Heinisch -145 Derek Brunson +125 Middleweight Devonte Smith -1000 Khama Worthy +655 Lightweight Cory Sandhagen -200 Raphael Assuncao +170 Bantamweight Manny Bermudez -150 Casey Kenney +130 Bantamweight Drakkar Klose -170 Christos Giagos +145 Lightweight Hannah Cifers -280 Jodie Esquibel +230 Women's strawweight Kyung Ho Kang -200 Brandon Davis +170 Bantamweight Shana Dobson -130 Sabina Mazo +110 Women's flyweight

UFC 241 countdown

UFC 241 features

