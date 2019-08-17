UFC 241 fight card -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Start time, prelims, complete guide, odds, PPV price

Everything you need to know ahead of the rematch from Anaheim, California, on Saturday night

UFC fight cards don't get much bigger than this, and on Saturday night from Anaheim, California, the heavyweight title is back on the line. Emanating from the Honda Center, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will lock horns once again inside the Octagon in a title rematch fans have been waiting to see.

Cormier ended Miocic reign at heavyweight with a shocking first-round knockout in July 2018 and has maintained the strap with one defense against Derrick Lewis in November 2018. He has teased retirement for some time and there's a sense any fight could be the last time fans see "DC" compete in the Octagon, though a possible trilogy fight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could always bait him back for one last stand.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Anaheim keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 241 PPV event.

UFC 241 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
Live stream: ESPN+ | PPV Price: $59.99 with ESPN+ subscription, $79.99 start a new account

UFC 241 fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Daniel Cormier (c) -145

Stipe Miocic +125

Heavyweight title

Anthony Pettis -135

Nate Diaz +115

Welterweight

Yoel Romero -145

Paulo Costa +125

Middleweight

Sodiq Yusuff -270

Gabriel Benitez +220

Bantamweight

Ian Heinisch -145

Derek Brunson +125

Middleweight

Devonte Smith -1000

Khama Worthy +655

Lightweight

Cory Sandhagen -200

Raphael Assuncao +170

Bantamweight

Manny Bermudez -150

Casey Kenney +130

Bantamweight

Drakkar Klose -170Christos Giagos +145Lightweight

Hannah Cifers -280

Jodie Esquibel +230

Women's strawweight

Kyung Ho Kang -200

Brandon Davis +170

Bantamweight

Shana Dobson -130

Sabina Mazo +110

Women's flyweight

UFC 241 countdown

UFC 241 features

