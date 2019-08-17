UFC 241 fight card -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Start time, prelims, complete guide, odds, PPV price
Everything you need to know ahead of the rematch from Anaheim, California, on Saturday night
UFC fight cards don't get much bigger than this, and on Saturday night from Anaheim, California, the heavyweight title is back on the line. Emanating from the Honda Center, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will lock horns once again inside the Octagon in a title rematch fans have been waiting to see.
Cormier ended Miocic reign at heavyweight with a shocking first-round knockout in July 2018 and has maintained the strap with one defense against Derrick Lewis in November 2018. He has teased retirement for some time and there's a sense any fight could be the last time fans see "DC" compete in the Octagon, though a possible trilogy fight with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones could always bait him back for one last stand.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Anaheim keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 241 PPV event.
UFC 241 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
Live stream: ESPN+ | PPV Price: $59.99 with ESPN+ subscription, $79.99 start a new account
UFC 241 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Daniel Cormier (c) -145
Stipe Miocic +125
Heavyweight title
Anthony Pettis -135
Nate Diaz +115
Welterweight
Yoel Romero -145
Paulo Costa +125
Middleweight
Sodiq Yusuff -270
Gabriel Benitez +220
Bantamweight
Ian Heinisch -145
Derek Brunson +125
Middleweight
Devonte Smith -1000
Khama Worthy +655
Lightweight
Cory Sandhagen -200
Raphael Assuncao +170
Bantamweight
Manny Bermudez -150
Casey Kenney +130
Bantamweight
|Drakkar Klose -170
|Christos Giagos +145
|Lightweight
Hannah Cifers -280
Jodie Esquibel +230
Women's strawweight
|Kyung Ho Kang -200
Brandon Davis +170
Bantamweight
Shana Dobson -130
Sabina Mazo +110
Women's flyweight
UFC 241 countdown
- Complete staff predictions, expert picks
- Cormier, Miocic weigh in lighter for rematch
- Complete breakdown of each bout on the card
- Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier spar on Twitter
- Diaz lights up at UFC 241 open workouts
- Complete, updated UFC pay-per-view schedule
UFC 241 features
- Heavyweight title rematch carries historic implications
- Five storylines to watch for on this loaded card
- A timeline to Nate Diaz's return to action in UFC
- How Miocic can get his revenge, beat Cormier in rematch
- How Cormier bests Miocic again to retain title
