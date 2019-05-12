UFC 241 fight card: Nate Diaz to make return vs. Anthony Pettis in co-main event bout

Just shy of three years removed from his last UFC bout, Nate Diaz has signed on to make his return.

Diaz vs Pettis co main event August 17th at 170lbs. in Anaheim pic.twitter.com/xZlPJwjy5e — Dana White (@danawhite) May 12, 2019

Diaz (19-11) will face former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a 170-pound bout on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, California, according to a tweet Saturday from UFC president Dana White. The bout is expected to serve as a co-main event for a UFC 241 card headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

The 34-year-old Diaz, who has been idle since a five-round decision loss to Conor McGregor in their UFC 202 rematch, was scheduled to return last November in New York until an injury to Dustin Poirier canceled their UFC 230 co-headlining spot.

The reason for Diaz's long absence has long been dependent upon who you believe. From White and UFC's perspective, Diaz consistently turned down any fight offered to him that didn't involve McGregor. Diaz, however, repeatedly has gone public to say it was false.

The 32-year-old Pettis (22-8) has alternated wins and losses in his last eight bouts but enters fresh off of a wild welterweight debut in which he rallied to stop two-time former title challenger Stephen Thompson by one-punch knockout in March.

The fight will be contested at welterweight reportedly because of Diaz's desire not to have to cut to lightweight, where he is a former title challenger.