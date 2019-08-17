UFC 241 odds, predictions: MMA expert makes picks for Cormier vs. Miocic, Pettis vs. Diaz

Stipe Miocic has built an impressive UFC resume, but if he loses Saturday night, he runs the risk of being better known for adding to the legacy of Daniel Cormier. Miocic gets his long-awaited rematch with Cormier in the main event of UFC 241 at the Honda Center. The 12-bout event from Anaheim, Calif., features the main UFC 241 card starting at 10 p.m. ET, with early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET. Miocic (18-3) had won six consecutive fights, including three successful defenses as heavyweight champion, before he met Cormier last July. Cormier (22-1-1) moved up from light heavyweight and scored a first-round knockout to become a two-division champion. Cormier is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) after the line opened at -135, while Miocic is going off as the underdog at +125 in the latest Cormier vs. Mioicic odds. In the co-main event, Nate Diaz (+110) makes his much-awaited return to face Anthony Pettis (-130) in a welterweight bout that opened as a coin flip. Before locking in your UFC 241 picks and Cormier vs. Mioicic predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

After fighting three times in 2018, UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be making his first appearance of the year as he makes his second title defense. UFC 241 pits Cormier against Stipe Miocic in a rematch of a heavyweight title fight last July in which Cormier won the crown and became a two-division champion. Saturday's fight is at the Honda Center in Anaheim, and, in addition to Cormier vs. Miocic, Nate Diaz will be making his long-awaited return to the octagon after nearly three years. Diaz will take on Anthony Pettis at welterweight in the co-main event of the 12-fight UFC 241 card. Cormier (21-1-1) is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while Miocic (18-3) is a +125 underdog in the latest Cormier vs. Miocic odds, up from an open of +115. Meanwhile, Pettis is a -130 favorite, with Diaz listed at +110 in the latest Pettis vs. Diaz odds after both fighters opened at -110.

The UFC 241 main event could be legacy-defining moment and perhaps the last bout in the career of Cormier, who has vowed not to fight long past age 40. He turned 40 in March and could call it quits after defending the belt against a heavyweight who many observers believe is the best of this generation.

Jones remains the only UFC fighter to have defeated Cormier, though one of the two bouts was later changed to a no-contest because of a positive drug test. Cormier moved up to heavyweight for the chance to become a double-champion and because the UFC was running out of legitimate contenders to take on Miocic, whose three heavyweight title defenses are a UFC record.

Cormier closed as a nearly 3-1 underdog in the first fight, but ended with a bang. He stunned Miocic with an uppercut out of a clinch and finished the fight on the ground with more decisive blows.

Manny Bermudez (-120) is expected to get the best of Casey Kenney (+100) in a bantamweight bout on the undercard.

Bermudez (14-0) has won his first three UFC fights, including a submission of Benito Lopez in February. Before that, he beat Davey Grant and Albert Morales. None of his UFC fights has made it out of the second round, and he hasn't fought in the third round in almost three years. On the other side of the octagon, Kenney (12-1) looks to build on a decision win over former title challenger Ray Borg in March.

"Bermudez's ground game is special and gives him a major advantage," Marley told SportsLine. "If this fight hits the mat just one time, it could spell doom for Kenney. It does not take Bermudez long to get a submission once on the ground."

