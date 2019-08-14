UFC 241 odds, predictions: MMA expert picks Cormier vs. Miocic, Pettis vs. Diaz

Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier looks to add to his legacy on Saturday night when he defends his belt against former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241. The 12-bout UFC 241 card takes place from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., with the main card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Cormier (22-1-1) won the title with a stunning first-round knockout of Miocic in July 2018 and defended it with a second-round submission of Derrick Lewis in November. Miocic (18-3), the top-ranked contender, had defended the heavyweight title three times before his upset loss to Cormier and hasn't fought since. Cormier is a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100), while Miocic is a +115 (risk $100 to win $115) underdog in the latest Cormier vs. Mioicic odds. In the co-main event, Nate Diaz returns from a three-year layoff to face Anthony Pettis in a welterweight clash. Handicappers view that fight as dead even, with both fighters going off at -110 in the Pettis vs. Diaz odds. Before you finalize any UFC 241 picks, make sure you see the predictions from SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's competition. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $22,000.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 156 in Uruguay, Marley posted a record of 10-3 and his $100 followers netted a one-night profit of $700. His winning selections included taking Gilbert Burns (+125) to hand Aleksei Kunchenko (-155) his first professional defeat.

At UFC on ESPN 5 in New Jersey, Marley accurately predicted that second-ranked welterweight contender Colby Colvington would defeat veteran Robbie Lawler by decision. Covington set a record for strikes thrown and won by a wide margin on all three scorecards. Anyone who has followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC 241 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the UFC 241 main event could be legacy-defining moment and perhaps the last bout in the career of Cormier, who has vowed not to fight long past age 40. He turned 40 in March and could call it quits after defending the belt against a heavyweight who many observers believe is the best of this generation.

Jones remains the only UFC fighter to have defeated Cormier, though one of the two bouts was later changed to a no-contest because of a positive drug test. Cormier moved up to heavyweight for the chance to become a double-champion and because the UFC was running out of legitimate contenders to take on Miocic, whose three heavyweight title defenses are a UFC record.

Cormier closed as a nearly 3-1 underdog in the first fight, but ended with a bang. He stunned Miocic with an uppercut out of a clinch and finished the fight on the ground with more decisive blows.

If he wins, Miocic could be in line for another long run as heavyweight champion. However, another loss would take some of the shine off his title reign, drop him down the rankings and force a longer journey towards another title shot. You can get Marley's Cormier vs. Miocic picks only at SportsLine.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 241 predictions here: He is backing Cory Sandhagen (-165) to get his hand raised against Raphael Assuncao (+145) in a bantamweight bout on the preliminary card.

"This is a prime opportunity to see how good Sandhagen can be, and I like him everywhere in this fight. He is the much better overall striker and has more tools in his toolbox," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for Cormier vs. Miocic, Diaz vs. Pettis and every other bout on the stacked UFC 241 card.

Who wins Cormier vs. Miocic? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 12 fights at UFC 241, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $22,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.