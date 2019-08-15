UFC 241 odds, predictions: Top MMA expert picks Cormier vs. Miocic, Pettis vs. Diaz

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic entered their first match amid a backdrop of mutual respect. Their dispositions won't be the same on Saturday night when they meet in a rematch in the main event of UFC 241 at the Honda Center. The 12-bout stop in Anaheim, Calif., features the main UFC 241 card scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The fighters have soured on each other since their July 2018 meeting that ended with Cormier (21-1-1) winning with a first-round knockout. Miocic (18-3), the top-ranked former champ, has been slow to credit Cormier for his performance, while Cormier has criticized Miocic's lack of activity since their first meeting. Cormier is a -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100), while Miocic is offered at +115 in the latest Cormier vs. Mioicic odds. In the co-main event, Nate Diaz (-110) returns from a three-year layoff to take on Anthony Pettis (-110) in a welterweight bout. Before you finalize any UFC 241 picks and predictions, listen to what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the UFC 241 main event could be legacy-defining moment and perhaps the last bout in the career of Cormier, who has vowed not to fight long past age 40. He turned 40 in March and could call it quits after defending the belt against a heavyweight who many observers believe is the best of this generation.

Jones remains the only UFC fighter to have defeated Cormier, though one of the two bouts was later changed to a no-contest because of a positive drug test. Cormier moved up to heavyweight for the chance to become a double-champion and because the UFC was running out of legitimate contenders to take on Miocic, whose three heavyweight title defenses are a UFC record.

Cormier closed as a nearly 3-1 underdog in the first fight, but ended with a bang. He stunned Miocic with an uppercut out of a clinch and finished the fight on the ground with more decisive blows.

If he wins, Miocic could be in line for another long run as heavyweight champion. However, another loss would take some of the shine off his title reign, drop him down the rankings and force a longer journey towards another title shot. You can get Marley's Cormier vs. Miocic picks only at SportsLine.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 241 predictions here: He is backing Yoel Romero (-150) to defeat Paulo Costa (+130) in a battle of middleweight contenders on the main UFC 241 fight card.

Romero (13-3) looks to bounce back from his second loss to champion Robert Whittaker, which came via split decision in June 2018. Meanwhile, Costa (12-0) is unbeaten in four UFC bouts and coming off a knockout of Uriah Hall. Romero will enjoy an inch-and-a-half reach advantage, and all but two of his career victories have come via knockout.

"The longer this fight goes, the more it favors Romero, even if it is a striking match," Marley told SportsLine. "If Romero looks to wrestle, this is his fight to lose."

