UFC 241 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA expert picks Cormier vs. Miocic, Pettis vs. Diaz

Stipe Miocic saw his UFC record-setting reign as heavyweight champ come to a thundering halt when Daniel Cormier hit him with a flush uppercut. Miocic aims to get the belt back Saturday in a rematch with the beloved double-champ in the main event of UFC 241 in Anaheim, Calif. The 12-bout UFC 241 card features the main bouts starting at 10 p.m. ET. Cormier (21-1-1) moved up from light heavyweight for the possibility of becoming a rare two-division champion and stopped Miocic (18-3) in the first round. On the other side of the octagon, Miocic's three title defenses are the most in the promotion's history, but he'll have to win the rematch with Cormier in order to start a new streak. Cormier is a -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100), while Miocic is offered at +120 in the latest Cormier vs. Mioicic odds, up from an open of +115. In the co-main event, Nate Diaz makes his much-anticipated return to the octagon to face Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout. Both fighters are at -110 in the latest Pettis vs. Diaz odds. Before you finalize any UFC 241 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's competition. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $22,000.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 156 in Uruguay, Marley posted a record of 10-3 and his $100 followers netted a one-night profit of $700. His winning selections included taking Gilbert Burns (+125) to hand Aleksei Kunchenko (-155) his first professional defeat.

At UFC on ESPN 5 in New Jersey, Marley accurately predicted that second-ranked welterweight contender Colby Colvington would defeat veteran Robbie Lawler by decision. Covington set a record for strikes thrown and won by a wide margin on all three scorecards. Anyone who has followed Marley is way up.

Now, with UFC 241 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the UFC 241 main event could be legacy-defining moment and perhaps the last bout in the career of Cormier, who has vowed not to fight long past age 40. He turned 40 in March and could call it quits after defending the belt against a heavyweight who many observers believe is the best of this generation.

Jones remains the only UFC fighter to have defeated Cormier, though one of the two bouts was later changed to a no-contest because of a positive drug test. Cormier moved up to heavyweight for the chance to become a double-champion and because the UFC was running out of legitimate contenders to take on Miocic, whose three heavyweight title defenses are a UFC record.

Cormier closed as a nearly 3-1 underdog in the first fight, but ended with a bang. He stunned Miocic with an uppercut out of a clinch and finished the fight on the ground with more decisive blows.

If he wins, Miocic could be in line for another long run as heavyweight champion. However, another loss would take some of the shine off his title reign, drop him down the rankings and force a longer journey towards another title shot. You can get Marley's Cormier vs. Miocic picks only at SportsLine.

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 241 predictions here: He is backing Ian Heinisch to get the best of Derek Brunson (+135) in a battle of middleweights on the main card.

Heinisch (13-1) has won his first two UFC bouts by decision and was impressive in his May win over Antonio Carlos Jr. Meanwhile, Brunson (19-7) stopped a two-fight losing streak with a decision win against Elias Theodorou in May. Heinisch hasn't lost since May 2017 and all but seven of his wins have come in the first or second rounds. Two of his last four fights didn't make it out of the first five minutes.

"Heinisch is a well-rounded fighter and will go hard for three full rounds if needed. The longer this fight goes, the more it will favor him," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for Cormier vs. Miocic, Diaz vs. Pettis and every other bout on the stacked UFC 241 card. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins Cormier vs. Miocic? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 12 fights at UFC 241, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $22,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.