UFC 241 purses, payouts, bonuses: Salaries for main card fighters competing in Anaheim
Daniel Cormier pocketed a sizable check for his efforts on Saturday night at the Honda Center
UFC 241 gave fight fans all they could ask for on Saturday night in Anaheim, California. The three biggest fights of the night delivered in spades with Stipe Miocic rallying to stop Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title, Nate Diaz showing he still has it in besting Anthony Pettis and Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa putting on an unbelievable striking display over 15 minutes of action.
Not only did they give fans something to cheer, but they got some nice dough for their efforts. Cormier, who suffered his first official loss since 2015, earned the most cash on the night at $750,000 to show. His counterpart Miocic earned $500,000 and was gifted an extra $50,000 as a winner of a Performance of the Night bonus.
Romero and Costa also earned a Fight of the Night bonus to add $50,000 to each of their guaranteed checks. Plus, newcomer Khama Worthy made his presence felt with a stunning first-round knockout of Devonte Smith. Worthy took the fight on four days notice and picked up an extra $50,000 himself with a Performance of the Night bonus.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
You can have a look at the guaranteed payouts for three of the five main card fights that took place on Saturday night below.
Fight
Weightclass
Daniel Cormier ($750,000) vs. Stipe Miocic ($500,000)
Heavyweight title
Nate Diaz ($250,000) vs. Anthony Pettis ($155,000/$155,000)
Welterweight
Yoel Romero ($150,000/$150,000) vs. Paulo Costa ($60,000/$60,000)
Middleweight
-
Costa outlasts Romero in grueling war
Costa and Romero put on one of the best striking displays of the year over 15 minutes in A...
-
Five takeaways from UFC 241
The main card delivered some incredible finishes and talking points to go over
-
UFC 241: Miocic rallies to TKO Cormier
Miocic needed a gameplan adjustment late to solve the puzzle and stop Cormier in Anaheim
-
Diaz picks apart Pettis for victory
Diaz looked fantastic in his first fight in three years and called out another red-hot name...
-
Yusuff TKOs Benitez with great counter
Yusuff needed a bit of a rally to score the first-round finish of Benitez in Anaheim
-
Brunson scores decision over Heinisch
Brunson took over the fight starting in the second round