UFC 241 purses, payouts, bonuses: Salaries for main card fighters competing in Anaheim

UFC 241 gave fight fans all they could ask for on Saturday night in Anaheim, California. The three biggest fights of the night delivered in spades with Stipe Miocic rallying to stop Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title, Nate Diaz showing he still has it in besting Anthony Pettis and Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa putting on an unbelievable striking display over 15 minutes of action.

Not only did they give fans something to cheer, but they got some nice dough for their efforts. Cormier, who suffered his first official loss since 2015, earned the most cash on the night at $750,000 to show. His counterpart Miocic earned $500,000 and was gifted an extra $50,000 as a winner of a Performance of the Night bonus.

Romero and Costa also earned a Fight of the Night bonus to add $50,000 to each of their guaranteed checks. Plus, newcomer Khama Worthy made his presence felt with a stunning first-round knockout of Devonte Smith. Worthy took the fight on four days notice and picked up an extra $50,000 himself with a Performance of the Night bonus.

You can have a look at the guaranteed payouts for three of the five main card fights that took place on Saturday night below.