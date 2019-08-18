UFC 241 results -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

Follow along with live coverage from Anaheim where a heavyweight title rematch takes center stage

The wait is over. Two of the greatest heavyweights of all time are set to clash once again with Daniel Cormier facing off with Stipe Miocic in a rematch in the main event of UFC 241 from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The roles are reversed from their July 2018 meeting where Cormier took the heavyweight championship from Miocic at UFC 226. Now it's Miocic playing title challenger and attempting to change the structure of the division.

Also, in the night's co-headliner, Nate Diaz looks to launch himself to near-title contender status in the welterweight division when he returns to the Octagon for the first time in three years. Diaz will face off with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, who picked up a big welterweight win over Stephen Thompson in his last outing at UFC Fight Night 148 in March.

UFC 241 updates, highlights

UFC 241 card/results

Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe Miocic -- Heavyweight title
Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis -- Welterweight
Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa -- Middleweight
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Gabriel Benitez -- Featherweight
Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch -- Middleweight
Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy -- Lightweight
Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen -- Bantamweight
Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney -- 140-pound catchweight
Drakkar Klose vs. Christos Giagos -- Lightweights

