UFC 241 results, highlights: Khama Worthy scores stunning first-round knockout of Devonte Smith

Devonte Smith was upwards of a -1000 favorite coming into his UFC 241 bout with former training partner Khama Worthy. Rather than walking out with the expected win, Smith is now a footnote for one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC memory.

Worthy (15-6) took the fight with Smith (10-2) on less than a week's notice, stepping in for Clay Collard -- who was himself stepping in for John Makdessi. The two lightweights had trained together years ago, with Smith working his way to prospect status in the UFC after an impressive performance on Dana White's Contender Series, and Worthy grinding it out on the regional scene.

Worthy made his Octagon debut riding a five-fight winning streak with the most recent win coming just three weeks ago, and he took advantage of his opportunity by catching Smith as he overextended with a punch in the final minute of the first round.

A short right hand from Worthy took Smith's legs out and Worthy followed to the ground, landing follow-up shots before forcing the stoppage.

WORTHY PULLS OFF THE HUGE UPSET!@TheDeathStar_1 KOs Smith in the first round! Wow! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/0VHe5HD5h8 — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019

The only thing that could make the +600 underdog's night better? A Performance of the Night bonus from the UFC.

"Speaking of getting paid," Worthy said following his win, "That's the first knockout of the night. That's $50,000, (UFC president Dana White). Let's get that. Let's get that."

