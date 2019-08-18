UFC 241 results, highlights: Sodiq Yusuff scores brilliant TKO of Gabriel Benitez in barnburner
Yusuff needed a bit of a rally to score the first-round finish of Benitez in Anaheim
With a UFC 241 card loaded with big names, the featherweight bout between Gabriel Benitez and Sodiq Yusuff was overlooked by many fans. After a thrilling 4:14 of fighting, the two proved why that would be a mistake with Yusuff scoring a knockout in a barnburner.
Benitez (21-7) and Yusuff (10-1-1) came out early throwing heavy punches, but Yusuff's shots were heavier, putting Benitez on his back foot. Benitez also suffered damage to his left eye in the early exchange. Benitez kept in the fight, throwing a head kick and some heavy left hands that visibly staggered Yusuff.
Just as Benitez appeared to be finding his rhythm with lightning fast strikes in the late stages of the opening round, Yusuff closed the show. A sweeping right hand counter from Yusuff connected to Benitez's jaw, dropping him to the canvas. Moments later, the fight was over and Yusuff was celebrating a thrilling TKO victory.
"I didn't want to take as much hits, but it's a blessing to fight on this card. I'm on a PPV card with Stipe and D.C. My job is to steal the show. I think I did a good job of that."
It was Yusuff's fifth straight win and third in a row since joining UFC. Benitez is now 3-3 in his last six bouts.
