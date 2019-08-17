UFC 241 start time -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel

Honda Center in Anaheim, California, welcomes back the UFC Octagon this Saturday for UFC 241. Headlining the card is a heavyweight championship rematch between titleholder Daniel Cormier and former champ Stipe Miocic. Cormier knocked off Miocic in July 2018 to become heavyweight champ, snapping a six-fight winning streak for Miocic and leaving him without a championship for the first time since May 2016.

Veteran Nate Diaz returns to the UFC for the first time in three years in the co-headliner, taking on former UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis. Diaz made waves in 2016 when he defeated Conor McGregor on short notice at UFC 196 before coming up short in their August 2016 rematch, staying inactive the last 36 months. In Pettis, he faces a fellow former lightweight who has moved up to 170. Pettis scored a huge win in March, knocking out Stephen Thompson.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC 241 at the 45:31 mark below.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 241 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 241 prelims

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 241 main card

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 241 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.

UFC 241 main card, odds