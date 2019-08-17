UFC 241 start time -- Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 241 event on Saturday in Anaheim
Honda Center in Anaheim, California, welcomes back the UFC Octagon this Saturday for UFC 241. Headlining the card is a heavyweight championship rematch between titleholder Daniel Cormier and former champ Stipe Miocic. Cormier knocked off Miocic in July 2018 to become heavyweight champ, snapping a six-fight winning streak for Miocic and leaving him without a championship for the first time since May 2016.
Veteran Nate Diaz returns to the UFC for the first time in three years in the co-headliner, taking on former UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis. Diaz made waves in 2016 when he defeated Conor McGregor on short notice at UFC 196 before coming up short in their August 2016 rematch, staying inactive the last 36 months. In Pettis, he faces a fellow former lightweight who has moved up to 170. Pettis scored a huge win in March, knocking out Stephen Thompson.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 241 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 241 prelims
Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN
How to watch UFC 241 main card
Date: Saturday, Aug. 17 | Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 241 main fight card and betting odds via Westgate.
UFC 241 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Daniel Cormier (c) -130
Stipe Miocic +110
UFC heavyweight title
Anthony Pettis -145
Nate Diaz +125
Welterweight
Yoel Romero -135
Paulo Costa +115
Middleweight
Sodiq Yusuff -270
Gabriel Benitez +220
Featherweight
Ian Heinisch -145
Derek Brunson +125
Middleweight
Devonte Smith -1000
Khama Worthy +650
Lightweight
Cory Sandhagen -200
Raphael Assuncao +170
Bantamweight
Drakkar Klose -170
Christos Giagos +145
Lightweight
Manny Bermudez -160
Casey Kenney +140
140-pound catchweight
Hannah Cifers -275
Jodie Esquibel +225
Women's strawweight
Kyung Ho Kang -220
Brandon Davis +180
Bantamweight
Sabina Mazo -130
Shana Dobson +110
Women's flyweight
UFC 241 complete fight card breakdown
