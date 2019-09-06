UFC 242 predictions -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier: Fight card, odds, location, expert picks

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi this Saturday with a card anchored by one of the most intriguing fights possible at the top of the lightweight division. Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to keep his undefeated record in tact and continue cementing his legacy as arguably the greatest lightweight of all time when he takes on interim champ Dustin Poirier.

The card lacks the depth of most UFC pay-per-view offerings, but the main event is worth the price of admission. The co-main event is a rematch of a 2015 fight when No. 10 ranked lightweight Paul Felder looks to avenge his loss to No. 7 ranked Edson Barboza. Two other lightweight bouts and the card's lone heavyweight showdown make up the rest of the card.

With another UFC pay-per-view event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card with latest odds from Westgate. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor), Michael Mormile (producer) and Brandon Wise (editor).

UFC 242 predictions, picks

Fight Brookhouse Campbell Coca Crosby Mormile Wise Khabib (c) -500 vs. Poirier (ic) +350 Khabib Khabib Khabib Khabib Khabib Khabib Barboza -160 vs. Felder +130 Felder Felder Barboza Barboza Felder Barboza Makhachev -350 vs. Ramos +280 Makhachev Makhachev Makhachev Makhachev Makhachev Makhachev Blaydes -500 vs. Abdurakhimov +350 Blaydes Blaydes Blaydes Blaydes Blaydes Blaydes Taisumov -250 vs. Ferreira +200 Taisumov Taisumov Ferreira Ferreira Ferreira Taisumov

Brookhouse on why Nurmagomedov will win: Dustin Poirier's rise to interim champion is no fluke. He's tough, talented and has championship-level grit. But no one on the planet is on Nurmagomedov's level right now. Nurmagomedov can put anyone on their back and is elite at keeping his opponents down and doing real, significant damage. It's a grinding, demoralizing style that tends to break men. Poirier doesn't break easily, but I just don't think he (or anyone else in the near future) is beating the champ.

Wise on why Baboza will win: This fight represents the biggest step up in competition in Felder's career. Granted, being a rematch means he should know some of the tendencies Barboza brings to the table, but a lot can change in four years. If Felder is truly elite and to make a run at the top five of the deepest division in the sport, he needs to make light work of Barboza. But when looking at his last few fights, I don't see him surviving the onslaught of leg kicks and power that Barboza brings to the table. He may not be the elite fighter he was a couple years ago, but Barboza can still strike with the best of them and will find a way to score a decision win.

