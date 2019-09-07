UFC 242 results, highlights: Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Dustin Poirier to retain lightweight title

With a performance worthy of strong consideration as the pound-for-pound best in MMA today, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took one step closer to one day rubbing elbows with the greatest the sport has ever seen.

Nurmagomedov (28-0) preserved his incredible unbeaten streak with a dominant third-round submission win over interim titleholder Dustin Poirier in Saturday's unification bout headlining UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Save for a pair of hard left hands from Poirier to open Round 2, which briefly caused the champion to take a step back, this was as thorough and impressive a performance as Nurmagomedov has recorded to date in the second defense of his 155-pound title.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov, a native of Dagestan, Russia, entered the cage as the crowd favorite in his first bout since submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 229 last October. The pay-per-view blockbuster, which set a new UFC record for buys, ended with an ugly melee that saw Nurmagomedov serve a nine-month suspension in the aftermath.

There was no such theatrics or disdain between fighters on Saturday. In fact, Nurmagomedov went above and beyond to show respect for Poirier by hugging him after the fight, wearing his t-shirt during his post-fight interview and imploring the crowd to donate to Poirier's charity.

"Why do we have so much more respect between us than the last fight? You know this bullshit guy [McGregor] that I had a lot of crazy stuff but I want to forget everything," Nurmagomedov said. "We show what this is in MMA that No. 1 is respect. That is what your coach teaches you first that you have to respect the gym, your teammates and to clean the gym. MMA is not about trash talking and this is what we show."

Nurmagomedov extended his UFC win streak to 12 fights, which is tied for the third longest in promotional history. With his father and original trainer Abdulmanap in his corner for the first time in the UFC (after years of visa issues kept him from being able to travel to the United States), Nurmagomedov showcased every aspect of a dominant grappling game that is unrivaled in UFC history.

CBS Sports was with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC 242 updates, highlights

UFC 242 card/results

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) def. Dustin Poirier via third-round submission (rear naked choke)

Paul Felder def. Edson Barboza via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

Islam Makhachev def. Davi Ramos via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via second-round TKO (punches)

Diego Ferriera def. Mairbek Taisumov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalen via first-round KO (punch)

Thanks for stopping by.