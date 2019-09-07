UFC 242 results, highlights: Ottman Azaitar delivers thunderous knockout win on prelims

What a way to make an introduction.

The UFC debut of unbeaten lightweight Ottman Azaitar turned out to be a spectacular one on Saturday at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi when he produced a knockout-of-the-year contender against Finland's Teemu Packalen.

Azaitar (12-0), a native of Morocco who fights out of Germany, connected with a looping right hand to the left ear of Packalen (8-3) that knocked him out cold and sent him face first to the canvas.

The fight was instantly waved off at 3:33 of the opening round as the preliminary card bout lit up the United Arab Emirates crowd inside The Arena at Yas Island.

"I heard from my brother [and trainer] that I should hit with my left but I injured my left hand in the fight and couldn't hit with the left," Azaitar said. "So I knew I had one shot before the break comes and we got it."

Azaitar moved to 12-0 in his professional career with nine of those wins coming by way of TKO.

