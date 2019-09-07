UFC 242 results -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights
Follow along with live coverage from Abu Dhabi where a lightweight title unification bout takes center stage
It's time to unify the UFC lightweight title. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will step inside the Octagon in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night as the headliner for UFC 242 with nothing but gold on their minds. It will be Nurmagomedov's first fight inside the Octagon in 11 months after defending his crown against Conor McGregor in October 2018. But after inciting a melee post-fight, Nurmagomedov received a nine-month suspension from the governing bodies.
Poirier, meanwhile, comes in on one of the hottest streaks in the division, boasting wins over Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez and Max Holloway. A win on Saturday night completes a decade-long journey to title immortality for the Louisiana native.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
UFC 242 updates, highlights
UFC 242 card/results
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin Poirier (ic) -- Lightweight title
Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder -- Lightweight
Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos -- Lightweight
Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov -- Heavyweight
Diego Ferriera def. Mairbek Taisumov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Ottman Azaitar def. Teemu Packalen via first-round KO (punch)
-
-
-
-
-
-
