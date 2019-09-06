UFC 242 start time -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier: Live stream, PPV price, TV channel, fight card

UFC 242 has finally arrived. Despite a lack of trash talk between a pair of the best lightweights in the world, Saturday's main event between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Dustin Poirier is sure to deliver. The two have been on a collision course ever since Poirier earned interim gold with a decision win over featherweight king Max Holloway in April.

Nurmagomedov will be back in the Octagon for the first time since beating Conor McGregor in October 2018 and serving a subsequent nine-month suspension for inciting the brawl afterward by jumping the fence into the crowd. "The Eagle" boasts one of the longest undefeated records in MMA history, but needs to add some big names to his resume to truly be considered among the greatest of all time in the sport.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 242 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 242 prelims

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7 | Location: The Arena -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Channel: FX

How to watch UFC 242 main card

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 242 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.

UFC 242 main card, odds