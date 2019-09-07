UFC 242 start time -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier: Live stream, TV channel, PPV price, fight card
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 242 event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi
UFC 242 has finally arrived. Despite a lack of trash talk between a pair of the best lightweights in the world, Saturday's main event between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Dustin Poirier is sure to deliver. The two have been on a collision course ever since Poirier earned interim gold with a decision win over featherweight king Max Holloway in April.
Nurmagomedov will be back in the Octagon for the first time since beating Conor McGregor in October 2018 and serving a subsequent nine-month suspension for inciting the brawl afterward by jumping the fence into the crowd. "The Eagle" boasts one of the longest undefeated records in MMA history, but needs to add some big names to his resume to truly be considered among the greatest of all time in the sport.
In the co-main event, a pair of lightweights run back a fight from four years ago when Paul Felder meets with Edson Barboza. Felder has won four of his last five bouts, but is looking for redemption after dropping a decision to Barboza in 2015. Barboza, meanwhile, has lost three of his last four fights.
How to watch UFC 242 prelims
Date: Saturday, Sept. 7 | Location: The Arena -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Time: 10 a.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Channel: FX
How to watch UFC 242 main card
Date: Saturday, Sept. 7 | Location: The Arena -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 242 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.
UFC 242 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -500
Dustin Poirier (ic) +375
UFC lightweight title
Edson Barboza -160
Paul Felder +130
Lightweight
Islam Makhachev -350
Davi Ramos +280
Lightweight
Curtis Blaydes -500
Shamil Abdurakhimov +3500
Heavyweight
Mairbek Taisumov -250
Diego Ferreira +200
Lightweight
