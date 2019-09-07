UFC 242 start time -- Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier: PPV price, Live stream, TV channel, fight card

UFC 242 has finally arrived. Despite a lack of trash talk between a pair of the best lightweights in the world, Saturday's main event between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Dustin Poirier is sure to deliver. The two have been on a collision course ever since Poirier earned interim gold with a decision win over featherweight king Max Holloway in April.

The undefeated champion Nurmagomedov will look to add another name to his growing list of dismantled opponents. His current run includes victories over Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta and, of course, Conor McGregor in 2018, which ended in one of the ugliest scenes in MMA history with both camps attacking each other post fight. Nurmagomedov was suspended nine months for starting the riot while McGregor received six months. Poirier, meanwhile, is on a stunning run of his own with wins over Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis in his last four showings.

While the rest of the card may not be as deep as most U.S. based PPVs, the co-main event should be an absolute cracker. Edson Barboza meets up with Paul Felder in a rematch four years in the making. Barboza bested Felder by decision in 2015, but their careers have take opposite paths. Felder has won four of his last five while Barboza has dropped three of his last four. However, Barboza's losses have all come against the elite of the 155-pound division.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC 242 at the 49:53 mark below.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 242 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 242 prelims

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7 | Location: The Arena -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Channel: FX

How to watch UFC 242 main card

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7 | Location: The Arena -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 242 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.

UFC 242 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -500 Dustin Poirier (ic) +375 UFC lightweight title Edson Barboza -160 Paul Felder +130 Lightweight Islam Makhachev -350 Davi Ramos +280 Lightweight Curtis Blaydes -500 Shamil Abdurakhimov +3500 Heavyweight Mairbek Taisumov -250 Diego Ferreira +200 Lightweight

Who wins Poirier vs. Nurmagomedov and Felder vs. Barboza, and exactly how does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 13 fights at UFC 242, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $21,000 on MMA picks in the past year.