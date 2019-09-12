UFC 243 fight card, rumors: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya headlines latest Australia event
The middleweight unification bout will be held at the outdoor stadium in Melbourne
UFC's next PPV venture takes it to the other side of the world when middleweight champion Robert Whittaker puts his belt on the line against interim champ Israel Adesanya. Whittaker has been out of action since June 2018 with injuries, forcing him to withdraw from a scheduled defense against Kelvin Gastelum in February the day of the event.
Adesanya took on Gastelum in his place in April, scoring a decision win in one of the best fights of 2019. The all-Oceanic showdown will be held at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne and could break UFC attendance records in the process.
In the co-main event, Adesanya's teammate and training partner, Dan Hooker, will look to maintain his momentum in the lightweight division when he takes on Al Iaquinta. Hooker bounced back from a TKO loss to Edson Barboza with his own finish of James Vick in April. Iaquinta is coming off a decision loss to Donald Cerrone in May.
Below is a running list of fights scheduled to take place at UFC 243 on Oct. 5. This page will be updated with any new fights or adjustments made to the card.
UFC 243 viewing info
Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Location: Marvel Stadium -- Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99
UFC 243 fight card
|Fight
|Weightclass
Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
Middleweight title
Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker
Lightweight
Tai Tuivasa vs. Serghei Spivac
Heavyweight
Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima
Welterweight
Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
Women's bantamweight
Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Women's flyweight
Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan De Castro
Heavyweight
Jake Matthews vs. Rostam Akman
Welterweight
Callan Potter vs. Maki Pitolo
Welterweight
