UFC 243 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Whittaker vs. Adesanya, Iaquinta vs. Hooker

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker says he's waited his whole career to have a title fight in front of his adoring fans, and he's determined to make the most of the opportunity. Israel Adesanya is bent on spoiling the party and leaving Australia with the belt. The Australian champ and Nigerian challenger meet on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 243. The 11-bout UFC 243 fight card takes place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, with the main card set for 10 p.m. ET. Whittaker (20-4) has seen injuries derail other chances to fight in his home country, but he is healthy now and faces perhaps the biggest challenge of his career at UFC Melbourne. Adesanya (17-0) is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the most exciting UFC fighters and is coming off a memorable victory over Kelvin Gastelum. Adesanya is a slight favorite at -115 (risk $115 to win $100), while Whittaker is listed at -105 in the latest Whittaker vs. Adesanya odds. In the co-main event, Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker meet in a battle of lightweight contenders. Before you finalize your UFC 243 picks and predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows many MMA fans are anticipating the main event becoming a Fight of the Year candidate since it features one of the sport's most well-rounded fighters in the mild-mannered Whittaker taking on one of its emerging stars in the brash Adesanya.

Whittaker has won nine straight fights, with his last loss coming by knockout to Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson in February 2014. Although the champion is highly-regarded, his star power has been somewhat limited by his relative inactivity.

Adesanya has no such issues. He stepped up and won the interim title while the oft-injured Whittaker was shelved indefinitely with a variety of ailments. The 30-year-old Nigerian fast gained a reputation for his polished skill set, exciting fights and fearlessness. His last bout immediately became a Fight of the Year candidate after Kelvin Gastelum and Whittaker engaged in a nonstop, bloody war for five rounds. Adesanya got the nod by decision and wasted no time in signing the contract to unify the belt against Whittaker.

Both fighters are making their UFC debuts. Riddell (5-1) has four stoppage wins in his five victories with other promotions. On the other side of the octagon, Mullarkey (8-2) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing streak following eight consecutive victories.

