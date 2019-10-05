UFC 243 odds, top predictions: MMA insider picks Whittaker vs. Adesanya, Iaquinta vs. Hooker

Both Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya have a claim to the UFC Middleweight Championship. On Saturday at UFC 243 the two superstar fighters will go head-to-head and only one champion will emerge. Whittaker had his interim championship deemed the undisputed crown after back-to-back wins over Yoel Romero in 2018, but he hasn't fought since last June because of an abdominal hernia. In his absence, Adesanya bested Kelvin Gastelum for the interim title and now he'll have his chance to remove the interim label with a win. However, he'll have to do it on Whittaker's home turf as the 10-fight card will take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Adesanya is the marginal favorite at -115 (bet $115 to win $100) with Whittaker listed at -105 in the latest Whittaker vs. Adesanya odds. In the co-main event, Dan Hooker (-160) will take on Al Iaquinta (+140) in a lightweight bout. But before you make any Whittaker vs. Adesanya picks, be sure to check out the UFC 243 picks and MMA predictions from SportsLine's guru Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $21,000.

Last week at UFC Fight Night 160, Marley accurately picked Gilbert Burns (-140) to defeat Gunnar Nelson (+120) in a welterweight fight on the main card. He told SportsLine members that Burns' advantage on the ground would be the difference, and he was spot-on, as the short favorite used a dominant third round on the mat to lock up a unanimous-decision victory.

What's more, the MMA analyst was also all over the co-main event at UFC 241 as he foresaw Nate Diaz (+110), returning from a three-year layoff and upsetting the dangerous Anthony Pettis. Marley predicted that Diaz's length and nonstop pace would overwhelm Pettis, and that's exactly what happened as the underdog dominated from the opening bell. Anyone who followed his advice booked an easy winner, and those who have followed consistently are way up.

Now, with UFC 243 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the UFC 243 fight card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows many MMA fans are anticipating the main event becoming a Fight of the Year candidate since it features one of the sport's most well-rounded fighters in the mild-mannered Whittaker taking on one of its emerging stars in the brash Adesanya.

Whittaker has won nine straight fights, with his last loss coming by knockout to Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson in February 2014. Although the champion is highly-regarded, his star power has been somewhat limited by his relative inactivity.

Adesanya has no such issues. He stepped up and won the interim title while the oft-injured Whittaker was shelved indefinitely with a variety of ailments. The 30-year-old Nigerian fast gained a reputation for his polished skill set, exciting fights and fearlessness. His last bout immediately became a Fight of the Year candidate after Kelvin Gastelum and Whittaker engaged in a nonstop, bloody war for five rounds. Adesanya got the nod by decision and wasted no time in signing the contract to unify the belt against Whittaker. You can see Marley's Whittaker vs. Adesanya picks at full UFC 243 predictions at SportsLine.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 243 predictions here: Dhiego Lima gets the win as the -150 favorite over Luke Jumeau (+130) in a welterweight bout at UFC Melbourne.

Lima enters the fight on a two-match winning streak, taking a split decision over Court McGee at UFC Fight Night 150 and knocking out Chad Laprise at UFC 231. However, it's grappling and his jiu-jitsu that gives Lima the advantage on Sunday against the Kiwi. The 30-year-old Brazilian has averaged 2.13 takedowns per 15 minutes in UFC fights and averages 1.42 submissions per 15 minutes while Jumeau has just one takedown and hasn't landed any submissions in three UFC fights.

"I see Lima being the better striker and I think he will be the one looking to land takedowns," Marley told SportsLine. "I'll take him to win on the scorecards."

Marley also has strong picks for Whittaker vs. Adesanya, Iaquinta vs. Hooker and every other bout on the UFC 243 card. You can only get his UFC 243 picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Adesanya vs. Whittaker? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 243, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $21,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.