UFC 243 results, highlights: Israel Adesanya claims middleweight crown with violent TKO of Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya is the new king at 185 pounds. "The Last Style Bender" delivered on his promise to claim the middleweight crown by stopping Robert Whittaker in the second round of their main event bout at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia. Adesanya used his versatile skillset to slay the dragon and take the title, using his flair for the dramatic all the way through.

UFC 243 updates, highlights

UFC 243 card/results

Israel Adesanya (c) def. Robert Whittaker via second-round TKO (punches)

Dan Hooker def. Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Serghei Spivak def. Tai Tuivasa via second-round submission (triangle choke)

Dhiego Lima def. Luke Jumeau via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Yorgan De Castro def. Justin Tafa via first-round TKO (punch)

Jake Matthews def. Rostem Akman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Callan Potter def. Maki Pitolo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brad Riddell def. Jamie Mullarkey via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Megan Anderson def. Zarah Fairn via first-round submission (triangle choke)

