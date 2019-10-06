UFC 243 results -- Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights
Follow along with live coverage from Melbourne where a middleweight title fight takes center stage
The question of who is the best middleweight fighter on the planet will be answered on Sunday morning in Melbourne when champ Robert Whittaker clashes with interim champ Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 243. The clash is the one true marquee fight on the card, but it's a true battle of No. 1 and No. 2 in the division.
In addition to the highly anticipated main event, Dan Hooker takes on Al Iaquinta in a lightweight co-main event, hard-hitting Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa takes on Sergei Spivak, lightweights Dhiego Lima and Luke Jumeau meet in the Octagon and the card kicks off with a battle of knockout-delivering heavyweights as Yorgan De Castro does battle with Justin Tafa.
UFC 243 updates, highlights
UFC 243 card/results
Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Israel Adesanya (ic) -- Middleweight title
Dan Hooker vs. Al Iaquinta -- Lightweight
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Spivak -- Heavyweight
Dhiego Lima vs. Luke Jumeau -- Lightweight
Yorgan De Castro vs. Justin Tafa -- Heavyweight
-
