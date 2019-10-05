UFC 243 start time: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel, date, location

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya are ready to throw down and figure out who is truly the best middleweight in the world as they face off in the main event of UFC 243 on Saturday night from Melbourne, Australia. The card is light on impactful fights between ranked opponents, but the main event is as legit as it comes, and there's sure to be some big finishes throughout the evening.

New Zealand's Adesanya (17-0) has been very active since joining UFC, fighting six times in the Octagon since 2018. On the flip side, Whittaker has dealt with knee injuries, staph infection, an abdominal hernia and a twisted and collapsed bowel over the past few years, leading to a sharp dip in his activity. Whittaker has, however, become a legitimate international-level amateur wrestler while maintaining his UFC career and dealing with physical setbacks. Now, the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked fighters in the world at 185 pounds are ready to throw down in front of the Australian fans.

Plus, Adesanya's teammate at City MMA, Dan Hooker, is back in the co-main event when he takes on UFC veteran Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout. Hooker is coming off a TKO win over James Vick while Iaquinta suffered a decision loss to Donald Cerrone in his last bout.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 243 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 243 prelims

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Location: Marvel Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN 2

How to watch UFC 243 main card

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Location: Marvel Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 243 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.

UFC [NUMBER] main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Israel Adesanya -120 Robert Whittaker (c) -110 Middleweight title Dan Hooker -140 Al Iaquinta +110 Lightweight Tua Tuivasa -370 Sergey Spivak +300 Heavyweight Dhiego Lima -140 Luke Jumeau +110 Welterweight Justin Tafa -125 Yorgan De Castro -105 Heavyweight

