UFC 243 start time: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel, date, location
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 243 event on Saturday in Melbourne
Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya are ready to throw down and figure out who is truly the best middleweight in the world as they face off in the main event of UFC 243 on Saturday night from Melbourne, Australia. The card is light on impactful fights between ranked opponents, but the main event is as legit as it comes, and there's sure to be some big finishes throughout the evening.
New Zealand's Adesanya (17-0) has been very active since joining UFC, fighting six times in the Octagon since 2018. On the flip side, Whittaker has dealt with knee injuries, staph infection, an abdominal hernia and a twisted and collapsed bowel over the past few years, leading to a sharp dip in his activity. Whittaker has, however, become a legitimate international-level amateur wrestler while maintaining his UFC career and dealing with physical setbacks. Now, the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked fighters in the world at 185 pounds are ready to throw down in front of the Australian fans.
Plus, Adesanya's teammate at City MMA, Dan Hooker, is back in the co-main event when he takes on UFC veteran Al Iaquinta in a lightweight bout. Hooker is coming off a TKO win over James Vick while Iaquinta suffered a decision loss to Donald Cerrone in his last bout.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 243 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 243 prelims
Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Location: Marvel Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN 2
How to watch UFC 243 main card
Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Location: Marvel Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 243 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.
UFC [NUMBER] main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Israel Adesanya -120
Robert Whittaker (c) -110
Middleweight title
Dan Hooker -140
Al Iaquinta +110
Lightweight
Tua Tuivasa -370
Sergey Spivak +300
Heavyweight
Dhiego Lima -140
Luke Jumeau +110
Welterweight
Justin Tafa -125
Yorgan De Castro -105
Heavyweight
Who wins Adesanya vs. Whittaker, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 243, all from the incomparable expert who's up nearly $21,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.
-
UFC 243 predictions, expert picks
Check out who the experts at CBS Sports are taking for UFC's latest PPV from Melbourne, Australia
-
UFC 243 odds, top expert picks, bets
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest.
-
UFC 243 updating fight card, rumors
The middleweight unification bout will be held at the outdoor stadium in Melbourne
-
McGregor charged with assault
The Irish superstar is no stranger to legal troubles in recent years
-
Bellator 229 preview, how to watch
Lorenz Larkin and Andrey Koreshkov throw down in a battle of welterweight strikers
-
UFC 243 complete fight card breakdown
The action set for Australia has the potential to deliver big action, even if short on big...