UFC 243 start time: Live stream, prelims, PPV price, TV channel, fight card, date, location
Here's everything you need to know to catch the UFC 243 event on Saturday in Melbourne
Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya are ready to throw down and figure out who is truly the best middleweight in the world as they face off in the main event of UFC 243 on Saturday night from Melbourne, Australia. The card is light on impactful fights between ranked opponents, but the main event is as legit as it comes, and there's sure to be some big finishes throughout the evening.
Adesanya will be looking to secure his first full world title in UFC in just his seventh fight with the organization (and seventh fight since 2018). He has looked the part of superstar kickboxer, putting on a sick display in wins over Derek Brunson and Brad Tavares. Plus, winning a potential fight of the year over Kelvin Gastelum to secure the interim middleweight crown in April.
On the flip side, Whittaker has dealt with knee injuries, staph infection, an abdominal hernia and a twisted and collapsed bowel over the past few years, leading to a sharp dip in his activity. Whittaker has, however, become a legitimate international-level amateur wrestler while maintaining his UFC career and dealing with physical setbacks.
Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 243 event on Saturday night.
How to watch UFC 243 prelims
Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Location: Marvel Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN 2
How to watch UFC 243 main card
Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Location: Marvel Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99
Now, here's a look at the UFC 243 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.
UFC 243 main card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Israel Adesanya -120
Robert Whittaker (c) -110
Middleweight title
Dan Hooker -140
Al Iaquinta +110
Lightweight
Tua Tuivasa -370
Sergey Spivak +300
Heavyweight
Dhiego Lima -140
Luke Jumeau +110
Welterweight
Justin Tafa -125
Yorgan De Castro -105
Heavyweight
