UFC 243 start time: Live stream, prelims, PPV price, TV channel, fight card, date, location

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya are ready to throw down and figure out who is truly the best middleweight in the world as they face off in the main event of UFC 243 on Saturday night from Melbourne, Australia. The card is light on impactful fights between ranked opponents, but the main event is as legit as it comes, and there's sure to be some big finishes throughout the evening.

Adesanya will be looking to secure his first full world title in UFC in just his seventh fight with the organization (and seventh fight since 2018). He has looked the part of superstar kickboxer, putting on a sick display in wins over Derek Brunson and Brad Tavares. Plus, winning a potential fight of the year over Kelvin Gastelum to secure the interim middleweight crown in April.

On the flip side, Whittaker has dealt with knee injuries, staph infection, an abdominal hernia and a twisted and collapsed bowel over the past few years, leading to a sharp dip in his activity. Whittaker has, however, become a legitimate international-level amateur wrestler while maintaining his UFC career and dealing with physical setbacks.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 243 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 243 prelims

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Location: Marvel Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN 2

How to watch UFC 243 main card

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5 | Location: Marvel Stadium -- Melbourne, Australia

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 243 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.

UFC 243 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Israel Adesanya -120 Robert Whittaker (c) -110 Middleweight title Dan Hooker -140 Al Iaquinta +110 Lightweight Tua Tuivasa -370 Sergey Spivak +300 Heavyweight Dhiego Lima -140 Luke Jumeau +110 Welterweight Justin Tafa -125 Yorgan De Castro -105 Heavyweight

