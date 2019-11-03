UFC 244: Celebrities, fighters react to disappointing stoppage of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
The ringside doctor took the wind out of the sails of everyone watching a thrilling BMF title fight
ClFor three rounds at UFC 244, fans were treated to the kind of action promised when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were matched up for the "BMF" championship. But a nasty cut initially opened over the right eye of Diaz in Round 1 led the ringside physician to call off the fight between Rounds 3 and 4.
It was an unsatisfying result in a fight with branding based on two bad men with no quit going to war. Both fighters were visibly frustrated with the decision as Masvidal amped up the crowd to continue chanting their displeasure with the result.
Even though the fight was still a fun display of striking for the 15 minutes it lasted, fans, celebrities and fellow fighters (including Colby Covington, which was NSFW) took to social media to express their dismay at the way things went down at Madison Square Garden in New York. Let's take a look at some of the immediate reactions to the doctor's decision to stop the fight.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
<em>Click here for complete results</em> from UFC 244
-
Masvidal scores sour win over Diaz
Masvidal was putting on a clinic with his striking for three rounds before doctors stopped...
-
Complete guide to UFC 244
A fight for the 'BMF' title headlines, but there's plenty more to get excited for when the...
-
UFC 244: Till edges out Gastelum
Till and Gastelum fought a close three rounds, but it was Till getting the split decision
-
UFC 244: Thompson outclasses Luque
Thompson's skill won out over the brute force of Luque
-
Lewis passes test with SD over Ivanov
Lewis couldn't get the knockout, but did get the decision on two judges' scorecards
-
UFC 244: Lee blasts out Gillespie
A head kick from Lee left Gillespie out cold and with the first loss of his pro career