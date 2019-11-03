UFC 244: Celebrities, fighters react to disappointing stoppage of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

ClFor three rounds at UFC 244, fans were treated to the kind of action promised when Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were matched up for the "BMF" championship. But a nasty cut initially opened over the right eye of Diaz in Round 1 led the ringside physician to call off the fight between Rounds 3 and 4.

It was an unsatisfying result in a fight with branding based on two bad men with no quit going to war. Both fighters were visibly frustrated with the decision as Masvidal amped up the crowd to continue chanting their displeasure with the result.

Even though the fight was still a fun display of striking for the 15 minutes it lasted, fans, celebrities and fellow fighters (including Colby Covington, which was NSFW) took to social media to express their dismay at the way things went down at Madison Square Garden in New York. Let's take a look at some of the immediate reactions to the doctor's decision to stop the fight.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Dana White on the doctor's stoppage in the main event of #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/B2ydaWiNM7 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 3, 2019





If this was WWE , you’d have a long reigning champ that you don’t want to lose clean. So you either make a triple threat match or have someone run in and cost him the title. I’m a dork, but great job by both guys. Jorge looked like a killer, and Nate is a Dog(west side) #bmf — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 3, 2019

But if it was in Vegas... pic.twitter.com/xQqleWd4y2 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 3, 2019

JOHN SKIPPER CALLED IN A FAVOR AT NYSAC — JCC Jr Sleeping Through a Training Session (@BoxrecGrey) November 3, 2019

NEVER EVER EVER FIGHT IN NEW YORK. Same exact doctor looked me in the eye and told me I had a broken leg. I knew I didn’t and knew I could continue. MSG...amazing history and venue...NY...horrible commission. #ufc244 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) November 3, 2019

BMF belt needs to be Vale Tudo rules. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 3, 2019

New MMA rule idea: After a doctor stoppage, fighters can throw a challenge flag to ask for a second opinion. #NotSerious #OrAmI #UFC244 — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) November 3, 2019

DZN wired that doc money. #UFC244 — CM Pumpkinhead (@CMPunk) November 3, 2019

New York! New York! It’s a hell of a commissioned town... #UFC244 — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) November 3, 2019

Suppose I got what I asked for. Diaz lost in kinda the best possible way 🤷🏾‍♂️ #ufc244 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 3, 2019

<em>Click here for complete results</em> from UFC 244