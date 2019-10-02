UFC 244 fight card, date, rumors: MSG event in New York taking shape with big names headlining

UFC 244 is set to take place on Nov. 2 at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York. This will serve as the rare UFC pay-per-view event without a championship on the line in the marquee bout of the evening, but the newly-minted, one-time-only "BMF" title will be at stake when Nate Diaz scraps with Jorge Masvidal in the night's main event.

UFC was originally targeting a welterweight championship fight between 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the main event, but when negotiations broke down, fans were rewarded with Masvidal vs. Diaz instead. Diaz called out Masvidal for the "baddest motherf--ker title" after successfully returning to the cage by defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August.

In addition to a main event that is guaranteed to deliver, Kelvin Gastelum welcomes Darren Till to middleweight in the co-main event, and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson battles Vicente Luque at welterweight. That doesn't even take into account the matchups featuring Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker at light heavyweight as well as a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov.

Till is making the jump from welterweight after losing back-to-back fights, first to Tyron Woodley in a bid for the 170-pound title and then to Masvidal in a Fight of the Night effort. No. 4-ranked Gastelum lost his most recent fight, a shot at the interim middleweight title against Israel Adesanya. It will be anything other than an easy welcome to 185 pounds for Till.

Below you can have a look at how the UFC 244 card is shaping out to this point, and be sure to check back to this page as it continues to evolve heading towards Nov. 2 in Madison Square Garden.

UFC 244 fight card