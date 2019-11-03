UFC 244 fight card -- Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal: Complete guide, results, highlights
A fight for the 'BMF' title headlines, but there's plenty more to get excited for when the Octagon returns to MSG
UFC 244 delivered in spades on Saturday night from Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City. Despite a main event that ended unceremoniously when doctors stopped Nate Diaz from coming out for the fourth round, fans got their money's worth on the PPV.
Kevin Lee got things started with devastating head-kick knockout over Gregor Gillespie and Corey Anderson gave maybe the performance of the night when he viciously stopped red hot prospect Johnny Walker in his track.
So much went down at UFC 244 that it's nearly impossible to keep up with it all. That's why we at CBS Sports have you covered with a complete guide to all the action from New York City. Below you'll find results from every fight as well as everything that went down in the week leading up to the event.
UFC 244 results
Jorge Masvidal def. Nate Diaz via fourth-round TKO (doctor's stoppage)
Darren Till def. Kelvin Gastelum via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)
Stephen Thompson def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)
Derrick Lewis def. Blagoy Ivanov via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Kevin Lee def. Gregor Gillespie via first-round knockout (head kick)
Corey Anderson def. Johnny Walker via first-round TKO (punches)
Shane Burgos def. Makwan Amirkhani via third-round TKO (punches)
Edmen Shahbazyan def. Brad Tavares via first-round TKO (kick)
Jair Rozenstruik def. Andrei Arlovski via first-round knockout (punch)
Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Lyman Good def. Chance Recountre via third-round TKO (punches)
Hakeem Dawodu def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Masvidal scores sour win over Diaz
Masvidal was putting on a clinic with his striking for three rounds before doctors stopped...
Fighters react to stoppage at UFC 244
The ringside doctor took the wind out of the sails of everyone watching a thrilling BMF title...
UFC 244: Till edges out Gastelum
Till and Gastelum fought a close three rounds, but it was Till getting the split decision
UFC 244: Thompson outclasses Luque
Thompson's skill won out over the brute force of Luque
Lewis passes test with SD over Ivanov
Lewis couldn't get the knockout, but did get the decision on two judges' scorecards
UFC 244: Lee blasts out Gillespie
A head kick from Lee left Gillespie out cold and with the first loss of his pro career