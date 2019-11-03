UFC 244 fight card -- Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal: Complete guide, results, highlights

UFC 244 delivered in spades on Saturday night from Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City. Despite a main event that ended unceremoniously when doctors stopped Nate Diaz from coming out for the fourth round, fans got their money's worth on the PPV.

Kevin Lee got things started with devastating head-kick knockout over Gregor Gillespie and Corey Anderson gave maybe the performance of the night when he viciously stopped red hot prospect Johnny Walker in his track.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

So much went down at UFC 244 that it's nearly impossible to keep up with it all. That's why we at CBS Sports have you covered with a complete guide to all the action from New York City. Below you'll find results from every fight as well as everything that went down in the week leading up to the event.

UFC 244 results

Jorge Masvidal def. Nate Diaz via fourth-round TKO (doctor's stoppage)

Darren Till def. Kelvin Gastelum via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

Stephen Thompson def. Vicente Luque via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

Derrick Lewis def. Blagoy Ivanov via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Kevin Lee def. Gregor Gillespie via first-round knockout (head kick)

Corey Anderson def. Johnny Walker via first-round TKO (punches)

Shane Burgos def. Makwan Amirkhani via third-round TKO (punches)

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Brad Tavares via first-round TKO (kick)

Jair Rozenstruik def. Andrei Arlovski via first-round knockout (punch)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lyman Good def. Chance Recountre via third-round TKO (punches)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

UFC 244 countdown

UFC 244 features