UFC 244 fight card -- Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal: Odds, schedule, complete guide, how to watch
A fight for the 'BMF' title headlines, but there's plenty more to get excited for when the Octagon returns to MSG
UFC 244 is set to take place on Nov. 2 at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York. This will serve as the rare UFC pay-per-view event without a championship on the line in the marquee bout of the evening, but the newly-minted, one-time-only "BMF" title will be at stake when Nate Diaz scraps with Jorge Masvidal in the night's main event.
UFC was originally targeting a welterweight championship fight between 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the main event, but when negotiations broke down, fans were rewarded with Masvidal vs. Diaz instead. Diaz called out Masvidal for the "baddest motherf---er title" after successfully returning to the cage by defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August.
In addition to a main event that is guaranteed to deliver, Kelvin Gastelum welcomes Darren Till to middleweight in the co-main event, and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson battles Vicente Luque at welterweight. That doesn't even take into account the matchups featuring Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker at light heavyweight as well as a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in New York, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 244 PPV event. Note: This page will be updated constantly throughout the week, be sure to check back in for new information and content through Saturday night.
UFC 244 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 244 fight card, odds
|Fight
|Weight Class
Jorge Masvidal -175 vs. Nate Diaz +145
Welterweight
Kelvin Gastelum -200 vs. Darren Till +160
Middleweight
Stephen Thompson -135 vs. Vicente Luque +105
Welterweight
|Blagoy Ivanov -130 vs. Derrick Lewis +100
|Heavyweight
|Gregor Gillespie -165 vs. Kevin Lee +135
|Lightweight
|Johnny Walker -160 vs. Corey Anderson +130
|Light heavyweight
|Shane Burgos -260 vs. Makwan Amirkhani +210
|Featherweight
|Jair Rozenstruik -150 vs. Andrei Arlovski +120
|Heavyweight
Katlyn Chookagian -160 vs. Jennifer Maia +130
Women's flyweight
|Edmen Shahbazyan -125 vs. Brad Tavares -105
|Middleweight
|Lyman Good -135 vs. Chance Rencountre +105
|Welterweight
|Hakeen Dawodu -135 vs. Julio Arce +105
|Featherweight
