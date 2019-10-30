UFC 244 fight card -- Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal: Odds, schedule, complete guide, how to watch

UFC 244 is set to take place on Nov. 2 at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York. This will serve as the rare UFC pay-per-view event without a championship on the line in the marquee bout of the evening, but the newly-minted, one-time-only "BMF" title will be at stake when Nate Diaz scraps with Jorge Masvidal in the night's main event.

UFC was originally targeting a welterweight championship fight between 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the main event, but when negotiations broke down, fans were rewarded with Masvidal vs. Diaz instead. Diaz called out Masvidal for the "baddest motherf---er title" after successfully returning to the cage by defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August.

In addition to a main event that is guaranteed to deliver, Kelvin Gastelum welcomes Darren Till to middleweight in the co-main event, and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson battles Vicente Luque at welterweight. That doesn't even take into account the matchups featuring Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker at light heavyweight as well as a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov.

UFC 244 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Live stream: ESPN+

UFC 244 fight card, odds

Fight Weight Class Jorge Masvidal -175 vs. Nate Diaz +145 Welterweight Kelvin Gastelum -200 vs. Darren Till +160 Middleweight Stephen Thompson -135 vs. Vicente Luque +105 Welterweight Blagoy Ivanov -130 vs. Derrick Lewis +100 Heavyweight Gregor Gillespie -165 vs. Kevin Lee +135

Lightweight Johnny Walker -160 vs. Corey Anderson +130

Light heavyweight Shane Burgos -260 vs. Makwan Amirkhani +210 Featherweight Jair Rozenstruik -150 vs. Andrei Arlovski +120

Heavyweight Katlyn Chookagian -160 vs. Jennifer Maia +130 Women's flyweight Edmen Shahbazyan -125 vs. Brad Tavares -105

Middleweight Lyman Good -135 vs. Chance Rencountre +105

Welterweight Hakeen Dawodu -135 vs. Julio Arce +105

Featherweight

