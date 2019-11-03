UFC 244 fight card -- Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal: Results, complete guide, start time, odds
A fight for the 'BMF' title headlines, but there's plenty more to get excited for when the Octagon returns to MSG
UFC 244 is set to take the MMA world by storm, with the event going down on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. UFC 244 will serve as one of the rare PPV events without an "official" title on the line, but there will be a belt at stake in the main event. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will do battle in the final bout of the night for the "BMF" championship, which is enough to get any fan hyped for this event.
UFC was originally targeting a welterweight championship fight between 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the main event, but when negotiations broke down, fans were rewarded with Masvidal vs. Diaz instead. Diaz called out Masvidal for the "baddest motherf---er title" after successfully returning to the cage by defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August.
Then, just a week before the event, the hopes of seeing this fight were flipped on its head when Diaz posted a cryptic message on social media saying he would not fight in New York after USADA notified him of an adverse finding in one of his test samples. An advocate for clean fighting, Diaz said he refused to fight until his name was cleared of any wrongdoing. Two days later, USADA and UFC did just that.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC 244 below.
The BMF title may be on the line in the main event, but the entire fight card is loaded from top to bottom with premier MMA title. Former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum is back in action when he faces off with Darren Till in a middleweight co-main event. It will be Till's first bout at 185 pounds with UFC. Plus, welterweights Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque meet and heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov will do battle.
Below is your complete guide the UFC 244 PPV event. Note: This page will be updated constantly throughout the week, be sure to check back in for new information and content through Saturday night.
UFC 244 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Live stream: ESPN+
UFC 244 results
Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz -- Welterweight ("BMF title")
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till -- Middleweight
Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque -- Welterweight
Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov -- Heavyweight
Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie -- Lightweight
Corey Anderson def. Johnny Walker via first-round TKO (punches)
Shane Burgos def. Makwan Amirkhani via third-round TKO (punches)
Edmen Shahbazyan def. Brad Tavares via first-round TKO (kick)
Jair Rozenstruik def. Andrei Arlovski via first-round knockout (punch)
Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Lyman Good def. Chance Recountre via third-round TKO (punches)
Hakeem Dawodu def. Julio Arce via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
