UFC 244 fight card, rumors, date: PPV event in New York taking shape with big names on the marquee
A fight for the 'BMF' title headlines, but there's plenty more to get excited for when the Octagon returns to MSG
UFC 244 is set to take place on Nov. 2 at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York. This will serve as the rare UFC pay-per-view event without a championship on the line in the marquee bout of the evening, but the newly-minted, one-time-only "BMF" title will be at stake when Nate Diaz scraps with Jorge Masvidal in the night's main event.
UFC was originally targeting a welterweight championship fight between 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the main event, but when negotiations broke down, fans were rewarded with Masvidal vs. Diaz instead. Diaz called out Masvidal for the "baddest motherf---er title" after successfully returning to the cage by defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August.
In addition to a main event that is guaranteed to deliver, Kelvin Gastelum welcomes Darren Till to middleweight in the co-main event, and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson battles Vicente Luque at welterweight. That doesn't even take into account the matchups featuring Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker at light heavyweight as well as a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov.
Till is making the jump from welterweight after losing back-to-back fights, first to Tyron Woodley in a bid for the 170-pound title and then to Masvidal in a Fight of the Night effort. No. 4-ranked Gastelum lost his most recent fight, a shot at the interim middleweight title against Israel Adesanya. It will be anything other than an easy welcome to 185 pounds for Till.
Plus, Kevin Lee is making the move back down to lightweight when he takes on a fast-rising contender in Gregor Gillespie. Lee, 27, is 1-3 in his last four after flying up the UFC rankings with a five-fight win streak. Gillespie, meanwhile, enters a perfect 13-0 with his last five victories coming via stoppage.
Below you can have a look at how the UFC 244 card is shaping out to this point, and be sure to check back to this page as it continues to evolve heading towards Nov. 2 in Madison Square Garden.
UFC 244 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal
Welterweight
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
Middleweight
Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque
Welterweight
|Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
|Light heavyweight
|Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|Julio Arce vs. Hakeen Dawodu
|Featherweight
|Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik
|Heavyweight
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia
Women's flyweight
|Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|Makwan Amirkhani vs. Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
