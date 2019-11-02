UFC 244 odds, optimal predictions: MMA insider picks Masvidal vs. Diaz, Gastelum vs. Till

Jorge Masvidal said he intends to win the symbolic "BMF" title on Saturday night in his much-anticipated bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 244. But he also plans on using the "BMF" crown as a springboard to winning the real championship belt in a loaded UFC welterweight division. Perhaps the promotion's fastest-rising star, Masvidal takes his first step toward that goal on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. The main UFC 244 fight card for the 12-bout event is set for 10 p.m. ET. Masvidal's popularity is at an all-time high following his stunning finishes of Darren Till and Ben Askren. Those wins paved the way for the "BMF" bout against Diaz, a longtime fan favorite who returned from a three-year hiatus with an impressive win over Anthony Pettis. Masvidal is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Diaz is priced at +145 in the latest Masvidal vs. Diaz odds. In the co-main event of the UFC 244 card, Kelvin Gastelum (-210) meets Till (+185) in a light heavyweight bout. Before locking in your UFC 244 picks and Masvidal vs. Diaz predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows Diaz (20-11) rose to fame following his upset of Conor McGregor in March 2016, but stepped away from the octagon for three years following a close decision loss in the rematch in August of that year. He returned this August with an impressive decision victory over Anthony Pettis that quickly restored his cult-hero status among UFC fans. Afterward, he called out Masvidal, who has long had a loyal following among hardcore fans but only recently achieved widespread popularity.

Masvidal (34-11) was long considered an exciting and durable fighter, but also something of a journeyman who was on the short end of several close decision losses. He took more than 15 months off before returning in March with a stunning knockout of former title challenger Till. Masvidal built on that win and saw his newfound fame explode when he knocked out the trash-talking Ben Askren with a flying knee five seconds into their anticipated July bout.

Luque (17-6-1) is a rising contender who has won six straight fights, including a split decision over Mike Perry in his last bout. Thompson (14-4-1) is a former title challenger who is looking to get back in the mix following losses in three of his past four outings.

Luque (17-6-1) is a rising contender who has won six straight fights, including a split decision over Mike Perry in his last bout. Thompson (14-4-1) is a former title challenger who is looking to get back in the mix following losses in three of his past four outings.

"Luque has more power, higher volume and more ways to win. He is the better grappler and can win the striking battle if he can make this fight dirty and not let Thompson get kicks off," Marley told SportsLine.

