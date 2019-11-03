UFC 244 results: Edmen Shahbazyan scores highlight-reel knockout of Brad Tavares

Weeks before turning 22, Edmen Shahbazyan stepped into the Octagon at UFC 244 in New York's Madison Square Garden to face the biggest test of his career. Standing across from Shahbazyan was Brad Tavares, a nine-year UFC veteran who has been in the cage with some of the best fighters in the world. Shahbazyan wasted little time in knocking out Tavares to stamp his place as rising contender in the middleweight division.

Shahbazyan (11-0) dropped Tavares (17-6) early with a heavy right hand, blasting away with more punches as Tavares worked back to his feet. Tavares was unable to escape the pressure of Shahbazyan, forced to backpedal until he was tagged with a massive left head kick. Tavares dropped to the canvas and ate one final hammerfist before the referee stepped in to end the contest at the 2:27 mark of Round 1.

Shahbazyan improved to 4-0 in the UFC after earning a contract with a 40-second knockout on Dana White's Contender Series in July 2018. Three of his four UFC victories have come via stoppage. Shahbazyan joins UFC champ Israel Adesanya as the only men to defeat Tavares since 2015. Tavares has now lost two in a row after having a four-fight winning streak snapped in a decision loss to Adesanya.

