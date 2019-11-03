UFC 244 results, highlights: Corey Anderson scores shocking upset with brutal knockout of Johnny Walker

In the pre-fight video package for the UFC 244 light heavyweight showdown between Johnny Walker and Corey Anderson, Anderson said Walker was going to find out "there's levels to this game." He repeated those words during his post-fight interview after knocking out Walker in the first round of their clash at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Anderson (13-4) tagged Walker (17-4) with heavy shots less than two minutes into the round, sending the favorite reeling. Hard overhand right and left hands kept Walker from finding his legs. Walker survived while eating heavy shots on the ground and got to his feet before the onslaught from Anderson continued.

As Walker stumbled back to the cage, a massive right from Anderson landed flush on the bloodied face of Walker, sending him to the canvas and ending the fight at the 2:07 mark of Round 1. A fired up Anderson tried to push past the referee, screaming at Walker before running to Walkers corner and continuing to yell.

After suffering back-to-back knockout losses in 2017, Anderson has rattled off four consecutive victories. Walker had won each of his previous three UFC fights, none making it past the two minute mark of Round 1. The loss to Anderson was the third knockout loss of Walker's pro career.

"I've been here 14 fights," Anderson said after his victory. "I've earned my respect. You guys booed me. Let's see you boo me now."

