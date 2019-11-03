UFC 244 results, highlights: Stephen Thompson turns in vintage performance decisioning Vicente Luque
Thompson's skill won out over the brute force of Luque
After his UFC 244 fight with Stephen Thompson, no one can say Vicente Luque isn't tough. Toughness alone doesn't win fights, however, and Luque's bloody, swollen face told the story of the fight. Thompson was in vintage form at Madison Square Garden in New York, bouncing in his trademark karate stance and dipping in and out while cracking Luque nearly at will to earn a unanimous decision.
Luque (17-7) found his best success in Round 1, pressing forward and throwing heavy punches. Thompson (15-4-1) was forced backward at times in the first and appeared briefly stung by a Luque right hand. Rather than backing down, Thompson upped his own output, hopping forward and battering Luque before quickly zipping back out of punching range.
Things got worse for Luque in Round 2. Thompson got punches through cleanly with greater frequency through the round and Luque's face began to show the effects of the shots. The action continued to trend hard in Thompson's favor in the final round and he was nearly able to stop Luque, but the 27-year-old showed tremendous grit in being able to survive the onslaught to the final bell.
The official scorecards reflected Thompson's dominance, reading 30-26, 30-26 and 29-27. Thompson snapped a two-fight losing skid and answered big questions coming out of his March knockout loss to Anthony Pettis. A two-time challenger for the welterweight championship, Thompson had only scored one victory in his last five trips to the Octagon. Luque entered the fight riding a six-fight winning streak, five of the victories coming by stoppage.
