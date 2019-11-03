UFC 244 results -- Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights

NEW YORK -- UFC returns to the mecca that is Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, bringing along with it one of the more loaded fight cards of the entire year with a unique main event set to close the festivities in New York City. The main event inside the heralded MSG will see welterweight fan-favorites Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz battle it out for the right to be tabbed the first "baddest mother f-----" champion in promotional history, with none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson offering himself up for the post-fight coronation ceremony.

The co-main event is one that has many UFC fans intrigued as well, as Darren Till looks to get back on track in a different weight division when he takes on former middleweight No. 1 contender Kelvin Gastelum.

UFC 244 card/results

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz -- Welterweight ("BMF title")

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till -- Middleweight

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque -- Welterweight

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov -- Heavyweight

Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie -- Lightweight

Johnny Walker vs. Corey Anderson -- Light heavyweight

Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani -- Featherweight

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brad Tavares -- Middleweight

Jair Rozenstruik def. Andrei Arlovski via first-round TKO (punch)

