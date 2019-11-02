UFC 244 start time -- Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal: Live stream, fight card, prelims, PPV price, TV channel

Fights as electric as the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz don't come around often. So, when the welterweights meet one another on Saturday at New York's Madison Square Garden, it will be one of the biggest UFC moments of the year. The fight also has an extra twist of a one-time-only "BMF" championship belt being awarded to the winner by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

But the exciting main event isn't the only notable fight going down at MSG. Darren Till jumps to middleweight to face off with Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of a card that hosts eight fights featuring fighters ranked in the top 10 in the CBS Sports UFC divisional rankings.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 244 prelims

Date: Nov. 2, 2019 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN 2

How to watch UFC 244 main card

Date: Nov. 2, 2019 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 244 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.

UFC 244 main card, odds