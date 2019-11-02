UFC 244 start time -- Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal: Live stream, prelims, fight card, PPV price, TV channel

Fights as electric as the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz don't come around often. So, when the welterweights meet one another on Saturday at New York's Madison Square Garden, it will be one of the biggest UFC moments of the year. The fight also has an extra twist of a one-time-only "BMF" championship belt being awarded to the winner by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The entire fight card from MSG should give fans what they are hoping for on Saturday night with big names abound. Fan favorites Derrick Lewis and Stephen Thompson are back. Plus, some potential breakout stars like Johnny Walker, Hakeem Dawodu and Edmen Shahbazyan get their chance to shine under the bright lights in NYC.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 244 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 244 prelims

Date: Nov. 2, 2019 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN 2

How to watch UFC 244 main card

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $59.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 244 main fight card and betting odds via MGM.

UFC 244 main card, odds