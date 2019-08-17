UFC 245 fight card: Amanda Nunes to defend bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie

"The Lioness" is jumping right back in the mix at bantamweight. Two-division champion Amanda Nunes will put her bantamweight title on the line against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a report from ESPN.

Nunes is coming off a first-round knockout win over Holly Holm at UFC 239 in July, adding the only former or current champion she had yet to beat to her illustrious resume. Nunes (18-4, 13 KO) is riding a nine-fight winning streak dating back to 2015. But it was in 2013 when she and de Randamie first linked up in a bout at 135 pounds.

Nunes scored a first-round TKO over the "Iron Lady" at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 in just her second appearance inside the Octagon. Nunes has yet to defend the featherweight title she won over Cris "Cyborg" Justino in December 2018.

De Randamie (9-3, 4 KO) has not lost since that night, but periods of inactivity have marred her resume. She moved up to 145 pounds to challenge Holm for the inaugural women's featherweight title in 2017, but refused to face Justino for her repeated failed PED tests. She then moved back down to 135 pounds and scored wins over Raquel Pennington and Aspen Ladd.

It's the first bout that's been reported for the company's year-end PPV event.