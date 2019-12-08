UFC 245 fight card, rumors, odds, date: Blockbuster PPV event set with three championship bouts

UFC 245 closes out the pay-per-view calendar for the world's largest MMA promotion, and it's ending 2019 in style. The card features a trio of championship bouts and is shaping up all around to be one of the best shows of the year.

UFC struggled to book a fight between welterweight champ Kamaru Usman (15-1) and top challenger Colby Covington (15-1) to headline UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in Madison Square Garden. It did, however, manage to get the two biter rivals to agree to step into the cage at UFC 245 to settle their score in the main event. Covington earned his opportunity at gold by roundly dominating Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 while Usman has not defended his title since winning it in a dominating performance against Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in March.

Plus, featherweight champion Max Holloway returns to action when he battles top contender Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event. The pair of fighters have been on unbelievable runs in UFC with the lone slip up between the two since 2013 (!) was Holloway dropping a decision to Dustin Poirier in April in his attempt to move up to lightweight for the interim title.

In the third title fight on the stacked card, two-division champ Amanda Nunes (18-4) puts her featherweight title on the line against Germaine de Randamie (9-3). Nunes rose to become arguably the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time with her lighting-quick victories over legends Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey. In de Randamie, she rematches a woman she defeated in 2013 but also someone who has not lost a fight since and now rides a five-fight winning streak.

A pair of important bantamweight fights are reportedly close to being added to the card with less than seven weeks to go. Potential title contender Petr Yan is set to take on legend Urijah Faber in a bout that could determine the next contender to Henry Cejudo for the 135-pound title. Faber is coming off a demolition of Ricky Simon in July while Yan scored a decision over Jimmie Rivera in June.

Plus, former featherweight king Jose Aldo will make his debut at 135 pounds when he takes on former title challenger Marlon Moraes. The 35-year-old Aldo is coming off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski in May in the hopes of getting a third shot against Holloway. Moraes is coming off a third-round TKO loss to Cejudo in June.

Below you can have a look at how the UFC 245 card is shaping out to this point with some bouts confirmed and some rumored to be taking place, and be sure to check back to this page as it continues to evolve heading towards Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

