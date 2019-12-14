UFC 245 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: Fight card, rumors, date, odds, complete guide
Las Vegas will be lit up to end 2019 with a bang for UFC
UFC 245 closes out the pay-per-view calendar for the world's largest MMA promotion, and it's ending 2019 in style. The card features a trio of championship bouts and is shaping up all around to be one of the best shows of the year.
UFC struggled to book a fight between welterweight champ Kamaru Usman (15-1) and top challenger Colby Covington (15-1) to headline UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in Madison Square Garden. It did, however, manage to get the two biter rivals to agree to step into the cage at UFC 245 to settle their score in the main event. Covington earned his opportunity at gold by roundly dominating Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 while Usman has not defended his title since winning it in a dominating performance against Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in March.
Plus, featherweight champion Max Holloway returns to action when he battles top contender Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event. The pair of fighters have been on unbelievable runs in UFC with the lone slip up between the two since 2013 (!) was Holloway dropping a decision to Dustin Poirier in April in his attempt to move up to lightweight for the interim title.
In the third title fight on the stacked card, two-division champ Amanda Nunes (18-4) puts her featherweight title on the line against Germaine de Randamie (9-3). Nunes rose to become arguably the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time with her lighting-quick victories over legends Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey. In de Randamie, she rematches a woman she defeated in 2013 but also someone who has not lost a fight since and now rides a five-fight winning streak.
This card has some of the biggest up-and-coming fighters and Hall of Famers ready to do battle as Petr Yan takes on Urijah Faber in a bantamweight battle. Yan is closing in on a title shot in just his sixth fight with UFC while Faber is looking to jump the line after a three-year retirement with another win after a 46-second TKO in July.
Below is the complete fight card for Saturday night as well as everything that happened this week in the lead up to the event that you need to catch up on. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the night with updates, results and recaps for all the action in Las Vegas. Check back in on this page to keep track.
UFC 245 fight card
|Fight
|Weight Class
Kamaru Usman (c) -165 vs. Colby Covington +135
Welterweight championship
Max Holloway (c) -180 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +150
Featherweight championship
Amanda Nunes (c) -340 vs. Germaine de Randamie +270
Women's featherweight championship
|Marlon Moraes -200 vs. Jose Aldo +160
|Bantamweight
| Petr Yan -500 vs. Urijah Faber +360
|Bantamweight
|Geoff Neal -250 vs. Mike Perry +200
|Welterweight
|Matt Brown -360 vs. Ben Saunders +290
|Welterweight
|Ketlen Vieria -185 vs. Irene Aldana +155
|Women's bantamweight
|Viviane Araujo -170 vs. Jessica Eye +140
|Women's flyweight
|Chase Hooper -130 vs. Daniel Teymur +100
|Featherweight
|Kai Kara France -140 vs. Brandon Moreno +110
|Flyweight
| Punahele Soriano -115 vs. Oskar Piechota -115
|Middleweight
