UFC 245 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Usman vs. Covington, Holloway vs. Volkanovski

Kamaru Usman believes his opponent has all the pressure in their welterweight title bout Saturday night. The champ takes on second-ranked contender Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245 in Las Vegas. The 13-bout event takes place at T-Mobile Arena, with the main UFC 245 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET. Usman told the media this week that the irreverent trash-talking by Covington (14-1), and related media attention, puts the onus on the challenger to back up his words. Conversely, Usman (15-1) says he can remain relaxed and focused on his first title defense. Their bout is the last of three title fights on the UFC 245 card.

Usman is a -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100), while Covington is priced at +155 in the latest Usman vs. Covington odds. In the co-main event of UFC Las Vegas, featherweight champ Max Holloway (-170) takes on top-rated challenger Alexander Volkanovski (+150). Before making any UFC 245 picks of your own, check out what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $19,000.

Last week at UFC on ESPN 7, Marley told SportsLine members that Ben Rothwell (-140) would stop Stefan Struve (+120) in a battle of veteran heavyweights. Rothwell delivered with a second-round submission to give Marley's followers another winner. What's more, at the much-anticipated UFC 244 card, Marley accurately predicted that Jorge Masvidal (-140) would defeat Nate Diaz (+120) in a welterweight clash for the "BMF" title. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

With UFC 245 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the UFC 245 main event should serve as a backdrop for Usman and Covington to settle a beef that appears to be anything but an orchestrated conflict for marketing purposes. The fighters had a backstage scuffle at UFC 223 and another confrontation at a Las Vegas casino buffet following UFC 235 after Usman became the champion.

The 32-year-old Usman is generally regarded as a well-spoken, humble fighter who is usually respectful toward his opponents. He became the first African champion in the promotion's history when he dominated Woodley in a five-round decision. But Usman has been unable to avoid a war of words and blows with Covington, who appears to be succeeding in his quest to become the biggest heel in UFC history.

The fighters have similar, wrestling-based styles that are aided by opportunistic strikes and super-human endurance. Marley can help you make the top Usman vs. Covington picks for Saturday's mega-fight.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 245 predictions here: He is backing Petr Yan (-470) to get the best of Urijah Faber (+350) in a bantamweight bout on the main card. Yan (13-1) is undefeated in five bouts since joining the UFC and is a fast-rising contender who currently sits at No. 4 in the rankings. He won a unanimous decision against Jimmie Rivera in his last bout.

The iconic Faber (35-10), a four-time title challenger who has yet to win a UFC belt, ended his retirement in July. Despite an absence of more than 30 months from the octagon, he knocked out rising contender Ricky Simon in the first round.

"I have been high on Yan since he entered the UFC, and this is a terrible matchup for Faber," Marley told SportsLine. "I see Yan being better everywhere and I would be shocked if he lost a decision."

Marley also has strong picks for Usman vs. Covington, Volkanovski vs. Holloway and every other bout on the UFC 245 card. You need to see them before locking in any UFC picks of your own.

Who wins Usman vs. Covington? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 245, all from the expert who's up more than $19,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.