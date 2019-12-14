UFC 245 odds, predictions: Top-rated MMA insider picks Usman vs. Covington, Holloway vs. Volkanovski

Love him or hate him, Colby Covington just hopes you care enough about him to watch his fights. The pro-wrestling-style heel appears to have gotten his wish since his title bout against Kamaru Usman rates as one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. The welterweights collide in the main event of UFC 245 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The 13-bout UFC stop features the main UFC 245 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET. The oft-injured Usman (15-1) hasn't fought since winning the belt from Tyron Woodley in March. He makes his first title defense against the polarizing Covington (14-1), whose bold trash talk has catapulted him into the spotlight along with seven consecutive UFC victories.

Marley knows the UFC 245 main event should serve as a backdrop for Usman and Covington to settle a beef that appears to be anything but an orchestrated conflict for marketing purposes. The fighters had a backstage scuffle at UFC 223 and another confrontation at a Las Vegas casino buffet following UFC 235 after Usman became the champion.

The 32-year-old Usman is generally regarded as a well-spoken, humble fighter who is usually respectful toward his opponents. He became the first African champion in the promotion's history when he dominated Woodley in a five-round decision. But Usman has been unable to avoid a war of words and blows with Covington, who appears to be succeeding in his quest to become the biggest heel in UFC history.

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 245 predictions here: He is backing Ian Heinisch (-150) to get his hand raised against Omari Akhmedov (+130) in a clash of middleweight contenders on the preliminary card. Heinisch (13-2), ranked No. 10, saw a five-fight win streak come to an end in his last bout, a decision loss to Derek Brunson in August. It was his first loss in three bouts with the promotion.

The No. 14-ranked Akhmedov is 4-0-1 in his last five outings. He scored a unanimous decision over Zak Cummings at UFC 242 in September.

"This is a close one, but I am going to lean with Heinisch. He's the better striker and will be landing more hits," Marley told SportsLine.

