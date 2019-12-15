UFC 245 results -- Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: Live updates, fight card, prelims, highlights
Follow along with live coverage from Las Vegas where three title fights headline the marquee
LAS VEGAS -- It's time to settle the score in the welterweight division. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will battle it out for the 170-pound title on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 245 in a fight that has seen bad blood spilled on both sides in the near year and a half build up.
Usman enters this fight the champ after scoring a dominant decision win over Tyron Woodley for the belt in March while Covington comes in with a win over Robbie Lawler in which he set the record for most strikes in a fight. Also on this card are a pair of title fights including women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes taking on Germaine de Randamie and featherweight champ Max Holloway battling Alexander Volkanovski.
Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington -- Welterweight title
Max Holloway (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight title
Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie -- Women's bantamweight title
Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo -- Bantamweights
Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber -- Bantamweights
Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry -- Welterweights
Ketlen Viera vs. Irene Aldana -- Women's bantamweights
Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov -- Middleweights
Matt Brown def. Ben Saunders via second-round TKO (elbows)
